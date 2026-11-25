Putting up Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving is a debatable move, but credit the early holiday spirit for getting a gigantic pothole fixed in Pottstown this week.

For years, a crater had been growing in the middle of the roadway entering a Lowe's home improvement store at the Town Square Plaza off Route 100.

"I've watched that pothole grow for probably 15 years now," said Patrick Randall, a Birdsboro resident who frequents Lowe's for work supplies. "It was a nuisance, and lately it's just been dangerous. They threw a road cone in a few years ago to help people."

Dodging the pothole on the way to Lowe's last Saturday gave Oley residents Ryan and Miranda Masarone a festive idea.

"My husband said, ‘You know what, I'm going to buy a little tree at Lowe's for that pothole,'" Miranda told the Mercury.

The Masarones put the miniature tree into the pothole and filled the pit with some soil from Lowe's. They took a few photos and carried on with their weekend, expecting it wouldn't be long before the tree was removed. Then they started seeing the tree pop up on Facebook.

"Only in Pennsylvania are the pot holes so deep we plant Christmas trees in them," one post said.



Provided Image/Troy Rivera Provided Image/Troy Rivera After a couple planted a Christmas tree in a pothole outside the Lowe's store in Pottstown, other community members decorated the tree. The pothole has since been fixed.



What started off as one couple's whim turned into a community project. Someone put ornaments on the tree. Then Pottstown resident Troy Rivera heard about the tree from his girlfriend, who had seen it on Facebook. Rivera decided to pick up some battery-powered lights from Lowe's and decorate the tree to give it character at night.

"I knew something like this would definitely make people happy and have people get involved," Rivera told PhillyVoice on Wednesday morning. "I saw a family out there taking pictures with the tree."

Hundreds of people started liking and commenting on posts about the tree.

"Can we just admire the PA Pothole Art here?" photographer Andy Hurley wrote in a Facebook post. "I really want to know the artist behind the work. ... This little tree made my night and I hope it makes yours too. Have a blessed evening. You are seen, you are loved, and you are very much needed."

At one point, commenters noted the tree kept falling over and needed reinforcements. Someone added soil and secured the tree to the traffic cone. Rivera decided to go back to the Lowe's to help, but an employee from a nearby CVS had beaten him to it. The tree was placed into a bucket and stabilized with wood, and Rivera put a tree skirt around it as a finishing touch.

"I have a friend that's a Santa Claus," Rivera said. "I actually was going to set it up to have people take pictures with Santa."

A manager at the Lowe's declined to comment on the Christmas tree, but confirmed that the pothole is now patched.

The tree has been moved to the side of the road, where someone has added a sign that says, "Oh Come Hole-y Faithful."

Rivera said he's happy he played a part in bringing joy to his community, and he's not surprised this is what was needed to get the pothole repaired.

"It usually does take something like this to get something fixed," Rivera said. "That's anywhere, not just over here."