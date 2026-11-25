A message for the Eagles this Thanksgiving: Try not to get carved up again.

That's what happened in Week 7, when the Cowboys invaded the Linc, ran roughshod through the Eagles' defense to the tune of 204 rushing yards, got three TD passes from Dak Prescott, and left with a 38-21 win.

Things didn't get better for Eagles from there, and not so much either for the Cowboys, who have one of the NFL's highest scoring offense but are held back by also having one of the league's worst defenses.

But the Eagles are coming off their first win since Week 2, a 19-16 win over the Steelers on Sunday that might have ended Aaron Rodgers' career, while the Cowboys have rolled up 91 points over their last two games.

And it's Thanksgiving, so what better time for the Birds to get stuffed and sliced one more time – or to have Dallas give thanks from the favor they got in Week 7 and return the favor.

Here are our predictions for Week 12...

• GAME INFO •

2026 Week 12

Eagles (3-7) vs. Cowboys (5-6)

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET | AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

2026 Week 12 Betting Odds

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings DAL -8.5 PHI +364

DAL -470 47.5 FanDuel DAL -8.5 PHI +385

DAL -500 48.5 BetRivers DAL -8.5 PHI +335

DAL -455 48 BetMGM DAL -8.5 PHI +375

DAL -475 48 Caesars DAL -8.5 PHI +340

DAL -460 48

*Lines as of Tuesday, Nov. 24





Jimmy Kempski (8-2)

Cowboys 31, Eagles 20

One long Saquon Barkley run aside, the Eagles' offense wasn't really any better in the Birds' win over the Steelers last Sunday. They'll look a little better against one of the NFL's worst defenses, but it won't be nearly enough to keep pace with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Javonte Williams, and the Cowboys' high-scoring offense, even if Vic Fangio's defense has begun to play to its potential in recent weeks.

MORE: Did the Eagles just end Aaron Rodgers' career?

Geoff Mosher (7-3)

Cowboys 26, Eagles 20

This game will be closer than Round 1, although it's worth remembering that the Eagles were actually up by one in the third quarter in that game before unraveling in the fourth.

The Birds don't have the ammo to hang in a shootout with Dallas, even with Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith, but if the defense can be stout for the third straight game, they can ugly it up and at least make for good entertainment on national TV while the tryptophan and Eagles offense threaten to put you to sleep.

Evan Macy (7-3)

Cowboys 31, Eagles 20

It would be fun to see the Eagles upset train continue, but I don’t have any faith in this team on a short week to score the number of points necessary to hang with the Cowboys. Maybe they make it interesting — for a few courses of your Thanksgiving dinner — but the defense is inevitably going to be hung out to dry by an inconsistent offense run by a practice squad quarterback starting his third career game.

MORE: Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 12

Nick Tricome (8-2)

Cowboys 24, Eagles 17

DeVonta Smith gives the offense a bit more to work with, but nothing that can overpower Dallas this time.



And if Quinyon Mitchell can't play, the Eagles' secondary is just going to get picked apart again.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports