November 25, 2026
A message for the Eagles this Thanksgiving: Try not to get carved up again.
That's what happened in Week 7, when the Cowboys invaded the Linc, ran roughshod through the Eagles' defense to the tune of 204 rushing yards, got three TD passes from Dak Prescott, and left with a 38-21 win.
Things didn't get better for Eagles from there, and not so much either for the Cowboys, who have one of the NFL's highest scoring offense but are held back by also having one of the league's worst defenses.
But the Eagles are coming off their first win since Week 2, a 19-16 win over the Steelers on Sunday that might have ended Aaron Rodgers' career, while the Cowboys have rolled up 91 points over their last two games.
And it's Thanksgiving, so what better time for the Birds to get stuffed and sliced one more time – or to have Dallas give thanks from the favor they got in Week 7 and return the favor.
Here are our predictions for Week 12...
TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews)
RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)
|Sportsbook
|Spread
|Money Line
|Total O/U
|DraftKings
|DAL -8.5
|PHI +364
DAL -470
|47.5
|FanDuel
|DAL -8.5
|PHI +385
DAL -500
|48.5
|BetRivers
|DAL -8.5
|PHI +335
DAL -455
|48
|BetMGM
|DAL -8.5
|PHI +375
DAL -475
|48
|Caesars
|DAL -8.5
|PHI +340
DAL -460
|48
*Lines as of Tuesday, Nov. 24
One long Saquon Barkley run aside, the Eagles' offense wasn't really any better in the Birds' win over the Steelers last Sunday. They'll look a little better against one of the NFL's worst defenses, but it won't be nearly enough to keep pace with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Javonte Williams, and the Cowboys' high-scoring offense, even if Vic Fangio's defense has begun to play to its potential in recent weeks.
MORE: Did the Eagles just end Aaron Rodgers' career?
This game will be closer than Round 1, although it's worth remembering that the Eagles were actually up by one in the third quarter in that game before unraveling in the fourth.
The Birds don't have the ammo to hang in a shootout with Dallas, even with Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith, but if the defense can be stout for the third straight game, they can ugly it up and at least make for good entertainment on national TV while the tryptophan and Eagles offense threaten to put you to sleep.
MORE: Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 12
DeVonta Smith gives the offense a bit more to work with, but nothing that can overpower Dallas this time.
And if Quinyon Mitchell can't play, the Eagles' secondary is just going to get picked apart again.
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