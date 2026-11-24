Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked before Week 12 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

The Eagles lifted themselves out of the power rankings cellar by finally snapping their losing streak with a throwback defensive performance that welcomed contributions from some lesser-known faces, limited the opposition to 5 of 17 on third down and resulted in an upset that could prove to be significant on the AFC side of the standings. Flamethrowing quarterback Joe Milton III figured out how to take a little off his fastball in the final minutes of the game, too, which might help his completion percentage in future weeks.

#JimmySays: It will be interesting to see how Milton closes out the rest of this season. He is clearly NFL roster-worthy, and should not have been on a practice squad. He has tools. But can he continue to improve and play well enough to be trusted as a QB2 in 2027?

Extension candidate: DT Moro Ojomo After the Eagles signed Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis to lucrative extensions, it looked like Ojomo would be the odd man out at defensive tackle. Then general manager Howie Roseman traded Davis to the Jaguars, opening a path for Ojomo's return. He's scheduled to become a free agent after this season, so there's no guarantee he'll be back, but mutual interest is there. "Howie and [CEO Jeffery] Lurie mean so much to me for giving me this opportunity to play for this team," Ojomo said earlier this month. "If we can make it work, I love playing for this city, I love working hard for this city, I want to produce results for this city."

#JimmySays: Of the Eagles' 2027 free agents, Ojomo is the highest-profile player. Many (self included 🙋‍♂️) assumed he was a goner after this season, as noted above. But it appears he may indeed be back.

The two players who are not scheduled to be free agents this upcoming offseason who are very likely to get new deals are Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell.

Sunday wasn't perfect for the Eagles, with just 214 yards on offense, but their defense is starting to play well. It allowed 255 yards in the 19-16 win over the Steelers, the second straight time the Eagles have held an opponent under 300 yards. Before that stretch, the Eagles hadn't held an opponent to fewer than 300 yards since Week 2, which was the last time Philadelphia had won a game before Sunday. The Eagles will be tested against a very good Cowboys offense that is coming off a 51-point game against the Titans. But seeing the defense come through, with stellar linebacker play from Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Jihaad Campbell, gives them hope for a happy Thanksgiving.

#JimmySays: Quinyon Mitchell has a hamstring injury and Jonathan Jones has an ankle injury. They were both listed as DNP on the injury report on Monday. If neither can play, then Cooper DeJean will be playing outside corner, and Michael Carter will likely play in the slot. Or it'll be Kelee Ringo on the outside 😱. We'll have a lot more on that in the Eagles-Cowboys preview.

But I only bring that up to note that while the Eagles' defense has been way better the last two weeks, they also faced bad offenses. This week they'll be facing a great offense with a great trio of receivers, possibly without their star shutdown corner.

Something to be thankful for: Saquon Barkley’s proof of life The Eagles’ (former?) star running back had 75 rushing yards Sunday, which (remarkably) is his most since Week 3. Of course, he suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury midway through the fourth quarter. “I don’t think I’ll ever get to 100 percent again for the rest of the season. That’s not how football works,” said Barkley, who is 31st in the league with 46.4 rushing yards per game.

#JimmySays: It's kinda weird to be taking shots at Barkley, who has been a warrior this season, when a lot of other players as established as him might be tempted to just pack it in. And really, it's kind of impressive that Barkley is rushing for 4.3 yards per carry behind this offensive line.

Eagles rushing Rush Yards YPC TD Saquon Barkley 86 371 4.31 4 All other Eagles RBs 106 304 2.87 4



And, I mean, of course his rushing yards per game are down. He had three games where he either got hurt early in the game, or tried to play through injuries and didn't get many carries. He had 4 carries against the Titans, 2 against the Rams, and 7 against the Cowboys. His season high number of carries in a game is 17.

The Ravens are on the NFL's longest slide because these guys no longer are after upending the Steelers. And now QB Joe Milton gets a crack at his former Dallas teammates in front of the whole country on Thursday afternoon.

#JimmySays: Speaking of Milton against his former team, this was kind of a weird quote from Dak Prescott:

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on going against Joe Milton III on Thursday:



“He knows how I feel about it. He’s still a Cowboy, so I hope he helps us out.” pic.twitter.com/Sn9F2ppOcK — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 22, 2026

Uh, the Cowboys cut him.

They still think they have a chance to win the NFC East after beating the Steelers. Go beat the Cowboys this week, and we might believe that.

#JimmySays: They don't think that.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 10.0 Week 2: 10.2 📉 Week 3: 9.5 📈 Week 4: 13.3 📉 Week 5: 16.7 📉 Week 6: 21.1 📉 Week 7: 24.2 📉 Week 8: 25.5 📉 Week 9: 28.7 📉 Week 10: 28.8 📉 Week 11: 28.7 📈 Week 12: 25.7 📈

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader