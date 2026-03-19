A peek ahead to the Eagles' 2027 free agents

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a bunch of players in free agency during the 2025 and 2026 offseasons. How many important players could they lose next offseason? Here's a sneak peek at their scheduled free agents in 2027.

• QB Tanner McKee: There were some teams that had interest in McKee last offseason, and some rumored teams with interest this offseason, so we'll see if the Eagles deal him for suitable draft pick compensation, or if he'll play out his rookie contract in Philly. If McKee plays in games in 2026 and plays well, he could cash in on the open market in 2027.



• iDL Moro Ojomo: Ojomo has blossomed into a good starter after being selected in the seventh round of the 2023 draft. If he patiently waits until free agency, he will very likely make bank in 2027 free agency, like Milton Williams did in 2025 and Jaelan Phillips did in 2026.

• RG Tyler Steen: With Landon Dickerson's long-term football career in doubt, Steen is a bit of an under-the-radar contract extension candidate this offseason.

• RB Tank Bigsby: The Eagles' RB2 and fan favorite made plays whenever he got opportunities in 2025. To be determined if his usage increases in 2026.

• iDL Byron Young: After getting almost no playing time his first two years in the league, Young was a playable rotational guy who played 30 percent of the snaps in 2025, with a chance to raise his game in 2026.

• WR/RS Britain Covey: Covey will probably be a career year-to-year guy.



• TE Grant Calcaterra: It was expected that Calcaterra would be elsewhere in 2026, but he's back on a one-year deal.

• S Sydney Brown: The Eagles had high hopes for Brown, who has been a disappointment through his first three NFL seasons.



• CB Kelee Ringo: The Eagles were patient with Ringo, allowing him to develop behind the scenes for two years, before it was time for him to step up in 2025, and he did not.

• CB Michael Carter: The Eagles dealt for Carter at the trade deadline last year, and then retained him on an adjusted one-year deal this offseason.

• CB Jakorian Bennett: The Eagles traded for Bennett during 2025 training camp, and he never proved worthy of the Eagles' third corner spot.



All the new guys

• CB Riq Woolen: Woolen signed a one-year deal to be the Eagles' third corner in 2026.



• QB Andy Dalton: The Eagles made a surprise trade when they sent a seventh-round pick to the Panthers for Dalton. He is only under contract for one season.

• EDGE Arnold Ebiketie: Ebiketie signed a decent one-year deal ($7.3 million, $4.3 guaranteed) with the Eagles last week. He'll be on the team, at a minimum.

• WR Marquise Brown: Brown signed with the Eagles on a one-year deal reportedly worth "up to" $6.5 million. To be determined what the real numbers are.

• CB Jonathan Jones: Jones signed with the Eagles on a one-year deal, but will have to earn a spot on the roster during training camp.

• TE Johnny Mundt: The 31-year-old blocking tight end signed a one-year deal last week.

Players with fifth-year options

iDL Jalen Carter EDGE Nolan Smith

The Eagles will have to decide whether or not to exercise the fifth-year options for 2027 for Carter and Smith this offseason. If they don't exercise their fifth-year options, they will be free agents in 2027. If they do, they will be scheduled to be free agents in 2028.

Carter is a no-brainer. If the Eagles can't get a contract extension done with him, they will absolutely exercise his fifth-year option for 2027. Smith is highly likely to have his fifth-year option exercised as well.

We covered Carter's and Smith's fifth-year options in-depth here.

Restricted free agents

These are players who have three accrued NFL seasons, and have expiring contracts. They're usually players who went undrafted and signed three-year contracts. This year, there is only one, TE Cameron Latu.

The Eagles would have the option of tendering RFAs at varying levels. (Latu is highly unlikely to be tendered.)

*For the sake of brevity, we left off a number of players who are likely 2026 camp bodies.



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