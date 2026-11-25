The shame of losing to a going-nowhere, two-win Eagles team that lost the turnover battle, the time of possession battle and converted fewer third downs on Sunday could have just ended the Hall of Fame career for Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers are benching the 42-year-old QB after consecutive losses to the Bengals and Eagles dropped Pittsburgh to 6-4 and just one week shy of his 43rd birthday.

The plan is to go forward with 31-year-old Mason Rudolph, an eight-year veteran and career backup with just 19 starts, which means Rodgers' final career pass – the 9,104th of his career – could have come against the Eagles.

The Steelers reportedly made the decision after several meetings between Rodgers, coach Mike McCarthy and other staff members throughout the day Tuesday, with a quick turnaround before Friday's game against Denver in Pittsburgh.

There were a series of meetings throughout the day yesterday - “some good, some bad”, as they were described - and after all those meetings, the Steelers made the decision to bench Aaron Rodgers and start Mason Rudolph. https://t.co/PEkkioKdE2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2026

Several NFL insiders also reported that Rodgers wasn't with the team Tuesday as he "processes" the decision, so if he decides to hang up the cleats before Friday, the Eagles will truly have ended his career.

Rodgers, a Super Bowl champion and 10-time Pro Bowler, had said before the start of the season that 2026 would be his final season and the culmination of a 22-year career that includes four MVPs and a Super Bowl MVP.

Rodgers will certainly someday be enshrined in Canton, but if Sunday's 19-16 loss to the 4.5-point underdog Eagles at the Linc is his final NFL start, it won't be a fond farewell.

He averaged just 5.2 yards per pass attempt in throwing for 227 yards and one late touchdown. He was sacked five times for the third time this season. His 7.6 yards per completion against the Eagles was his lowest average of the season. Looking every bit his age, Rodgers barely attempted forward passes.

Aaron Rodgers averaged just 0.5 air yards per attempt in the first half. 🫣



That's the lowest air yards per attempt in a half with at least 20 attempts since ESPN began tracking in 2006. 12 of his 20 attempts were thrown at or behind the line of scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/pocXNeAPrr — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 22, 2026

Rodgers and the Steelers' pass offense was so futile against an Eagles defense that's middle of the pack by most metrics that star wide receiver DK Metcalf couldn't control his emotions and got ejected following the second of his two unsportsmanlike penalties. Metcalf was held to one catch for 2 yards, while the Steelers scored their second fewest points of the season.

It appears that Rodgers' final career start will come against the same team that he beat – and in the same building – for his first career playoff win, and for the same franchise he defeated that season in the Super Bowl.

In 2010, Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl title by first winning three consecutive road games in the NFC playoffs, starting with a three-touchdown effort against the Birds in an NFC Wild Card game at the Linc in a 21-16 win on Jan. 9, 2011.

Rodgers then led the Packers, coached by McCarthy, to upsets over the Falcons and Bears to get Green Bay into the Super Bowl, where he tossed another three TDs and passed for more than 300 yards in a 31-25 win over the Steelers to win the game's MVP.

For his career, Rodgers is 8-8 in the regular season against the Eagles and his 101.4 career passer rating against them is the fifth highest all time for any QB with at least 150 passes against the Birds, behind Peyton Manning, Milt Plum, Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins. His 67.6 completion percentage against the Eagles is tied with Brees for the second highest against the Eagles, behind only Manning.

Rodgers' final pass against the Eagles was a 20-yard touchdown that brought the Steelers within three with 86 seconds to play, but Pittsburgh never got the ball back.





Who knew then that Max Hurleman's TD catch could have been the final pass of Rodgers' brilliant career?

It's been a disaster of a season for the Eagles, who broke a seven-game losing streak Sunday by beating the Steelers. The fact that losing to the Eagles might have finished the career of a legendary quarterback is either small solace in a nightmarish season – or emblematic of just how bad the Eagles have become.

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