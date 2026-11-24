What can the Eagles do for an encore?

On Sunday, they broke a seven-game losing streak and won for the first time since Week 2 by upsetting the Steelers at the Linc, a 19-16 win that was about as ugly on both sides as a game can get.

The Eagles lost the turnover battle, the time of possession battle, and converted fewer third downs but still somehow came out on top against a Pittsburgh squad that entered as 4.5-point favorites.

On a short turnaround, at AT&T Stadium against the rival Cowboys on Thanksgiving, can the Eagles scratch and claw their way to another upset four days later? It'll take a whole lot more against Dallas, which is 8.5-point favorites and already pounded the Birds in Week 7, 38-21.

The Cowboys memorably ran for 204 yards that day and Dak Prescott tossed three TDs as Dallas rebounded from a 21-20 deficit to score the final 18 points of the game.

Here's a look at the spread, money lines, and total points over/unders across several books...

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings DAL -8.5 PHI +364

DAL -470 47.5 FanDuel DAL -8.5 PHI +385

DAL -500 48.5 BetRivers DAL -8.5 PHI +335

DAL -455 48 BetMGM DAL -8.5 PHI +375

DAL -475 48 Caesars DAL -8.5 PHI +340

DAL -460 48

*Lines as of Tuesday, Nov. 24

The Cowboys have one of the NFL's most potent offenses – and one of the league's sorriest defenses. But lately, they've been able to outscore their opponent to the tune of 91 total points over the past two weeks. They average just under 31 points per game, 270.9 passing yards per game, and 378.5 total yards per game – all top six rankings.

Pro Bowl wideout CeeDee Lamb's 1,108 yards are second most in the NFL and George Pickens (780 yards) is just a few yards shy of cracking the top 10 while Prescott is the NFL's second-leading passer (3,049 yards) and has taken just 15 sacks, fifth fewest among NFL starting QBs.

If the Cowboys could even play a modicum of decent defense, they'd probably be running away with the NFC East and could be Super Bowl contenders, but they allow more than 28 points per game and have the NFL's worst run defense, getting crushed for more than 150 rushing yards per game.

If only the Eagles actually had a running game to weaponize against Dallas or anyone else. The Birds have one of the worst rushing offenses in the league, even with a healthy Saquon Barkley, who ripped off a promising 38-yard touchdown run early against the Steelers only to gain 37 yards on his next 16 carries as the Birds continued their weekly tradition of running into brick walls over and over again.

Their passing game isn't refrigerator material either, as Joe Milton and his cannon right arm could only muster 141 yards on 11 of 21 passing in his second NFL start. He did ice the game with a strong third-down connection to DeVonta Smith, who got open a few times in his anticipated return from a hamstring injury but Smith had trouble overall connecting with Milton and couldn't provide the boost that the pass offense had anticipated.





Safe to say the Eagles will need a lot more yards, on the ground and through the air, to match points against the Cowboys, unless of course the Eagles' defense can make Prescott look like Aaron Rodgers and really frustrate the Cowboys' offense. The Eagles, who were non-existent in the pass rush for their first nine games, have suddenly returned from their unexplained sabbatical, getting six sacks in Week 9 against the Giants and five more Sunday against the Steelers.

With Jeremiah Trotter Jr. playing alongside Jihaad Campbell, the Eagles shut down Pittsburgh's rushing offense, which is a promising sign as they attempt to avenge the steamrolling they suffered in Week 7.

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