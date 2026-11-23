If it wasn't obvious while Aaron Rodgers was clubbing himself in the head after taking one of his five sacks, or after DK Metcalf took the walk of shame through the Linc tunnel and back to the visitors locker room following an ejection, the Eagles had done something Sunday that represented a total turn of the table.

For once, the offense on the other side of scrimmage had appeared clueless, dysfunctional, discombobulated and so visibly frustrated that it couldn't masquerade those emotions and then allowed them to boil over.

The Eagles' defense had gotten into the heads of the Steelers' offense, and for the first time in months, found a way to compound that frustration and use it to ultimately sink a defeated opponent into submission.

"It definitely feels good," linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. said after the game, with his 13 tackles leading an effort that held Pittsburgh's rushing attack to just 73 yards and a 3.6 average per carry. "Because if you're having the other team do stuff like that after plays and throughout the game, it means you're doing something right."

And that hasn't happened much for the Eagles this season, certainly not during their seven-game losing streak going into last week's bye week, more so because of the offense's well-documented shortcomings but also because of a defense that's been more frustrating to watch than has actually caused frustration for the opponent.

There were reasons going into Sunday's game to believe the defense once again wouldn't be able to carry the offense on its back; starting nose tackle Jordan Davis had been traded during the bye week, All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun landed on injured reserve Saturday, and banged-up reserve linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. was inactive, leaving the Eagles with just three active linebackers.

On the back end, starting cornerback Riq Woolen, who was warned before the game that more subpar play could land him on the bench, found himself exactly there early after some shoddy tackling prompted the coaches to sub him out for veteran backup Jonathan Jones. Later, Woolen needed to get back into the game when All-Pro corner Quinyon Mitchell tweaked his hamstring.

But right from the start, there were other reasons to believe the Eagles' defense, despite its injury issues and recent history of wilting in critical moments, could reverse that trend.

Trotter Jr. set an early tone, thwarting the Steelers' opening possession near midfield when he stopped Jaylen Warren, the NFL's co-leader in yards per carry, dead in his tracks for no gain on 4th-and-1.

The Steelers had put two tight ends on the left side of the line – including 6-foot-7, 265-pound Goliath Darnell "Mount" Washington – and fullback Ryan Nowakowski in front of Warren in an old school I-formation look, with Warren following his blocks to the left side. Trotter Jr. got downhill immediately and knifed between Washington and Nowakowski to stop Warren at the line of scrimmage and stall the drive.

What a play by Jeremiah Trotter Jr. for the fourth down stop



PITvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/hrkAdRnrzv — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

"I saw a gap open up and I just got to use instincts and knowing that's where the run was going to go," Trotter Jr. said. "The running back came through the hole, I was able to [come] back and make a play."

Trotter, a backup for his first two seasons, and Jihaad Campbell, a first-round pick last season who has struggled with injuries and occasionally subpar play, represented the starting tandem. The two had been platooning earlier this season, as defensive coordinator Vic Fangio sought ways to get the heady Trotter on the field more as Campbell struggled.

Together, they spearheaded a run defense that accomplished its supposedly lofty objective of holding the Steelers ground game under its season average of 113 yards per game.

"It was really a mindset thing going into the game," said Campbell, who then asked his lockermate, edge defender Jonathan Greenard, what that goal was supposed to be.

"Hey, JG, what was it? Less than 70?" Campbell asked.

"Less than 75," Greenard shot back.

"Whatever," Campbell said. "Just going onto the game and really having that mental toughness .. whatever the circumstances were."

Campbell's stop against Warren behind scrimmage on the Steelers' second possession had given Pittsburgh just four yards on their first four carries, and the Steelers were already down 13-0 when their sixth carry, from Rico Dowdle, was stuffed for no gain and then their seventh carry, another no-gainer from Warren thanks to Trotter, completely shifted Pittsburgh's offensive game plan.

On their 17-play drive before halftime, the Steelers ran the ball just twice. They pivoted to a steady diet of swing passes, screens, RPOs and quick outs that, in the end, netted them only a field goal because Rodgers couldn't get out his own way when the Steelers most needed a pass beyond five yards.

Aaron Rodgers averaged just 0.5 air yards per attempt in the first half. 🫣



That's the lowest air yards per attempt in a half with at least 20 attempts since ESPN began tracking in 2006. 12 of his 20 attempts were thrown at or behind the line of scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/pocXNeAPrr — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 22, 2026

"You could definitely tell [the Steelers were frustrated]," Campbell said. "Especially on the sacks, I seen Rodgers smack his head a little bit. That's always a plus for us as defensive players when we see that type of stuff, because now they're possibly frustrated and now they have to do things they don't want to do at that certain moment."

"It helps out the whole game when you can stop the run and make a team pass," Trotter Jr. added. "Then you got your guys up front that can rush the passer and get sacks and put pressure on the QB. It just makes the game a whole lot easier when you can stop the run. If you can't, you're going to have a tough day."

The ultimate sign of submission came when Metcalf, a Pro Bowl deep threat who had just one reception, got bounced from the game after picking up his second unsportsmanlike penalty, the last one coming after he tried to jam his fingers inside Cooper DeJean's facemask.

DK Metcalf has been ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.



Metcalf was ejected after two personal fouls.



(📺 CBS) pic.twitter.com/f1OE50Fn6I — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 22, 2026

"Yeahhh, I mean, he had two yards receiving," Jones said. "So I think that got to him a lot. Q did a good job on him all game and I think it started to frustrate him."

If only the Eagles could have figured this out earlier, maybe there's a game or two they could have stolen during the losing streak that could have kept their season afloat.

Technically, the 3-7 Birds aren't eliminated from a threepeat as NFC East champs, but it would take another effort like that one against the Steelers – and probably more – to slow down a Dallas offense on Thanksgiving that just dropped 51 points Sunday and already piledrived the Eagles' defense for 204 rushing yards in Week 7, a 38-21 Dallas win at the Linc.

The Eagles were quickly preparing for the short turnaround using sports science methods; inside the locker room, not 20 minutes after the buzzer had sounded on their first win since Week 2, players took turns riding exercise bikes and receiving post-game massages for quicker recovery before they head to Texas in a few days.

"Enjoy this win, watch film on it, get better and we'll figure out Dallas the next day," Campbell said. "It's a quick turnaround, too. We'll be ready. We'll be prepared."

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