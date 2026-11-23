Each year, the NFL awards "compensatory picks" to teams around the league that lost more players than they gained during the prior year's free agency period. Those compensatory picks can be anywhere from the end of the third round to the end of the seventh round.

The values of the picks are determined mainly by the values of the contracts the departing players have signed with their new teams, but there are other factors as well, such as the number of snaps they have played with their new teams, as well as individual honors, such as being named to the All-Pro team.

The Philadelphia Eagles lost four "CFAs" — compensatory free agents — in 2026 free agency. A "compensatory free agent" is a player who qualifies for the compensatory pick formula.

Those players were Jaelan Phillips, Nakobe Dean, Reed Blankenship, and Jahan Dotson. The Eagles gained three CFAs. They were Riq Woolen, Hollywood Brown, and Arnold Ebiketie. The compensatory picks the Eagles would have received for the losses of Dean, Blankenship, and Dotson will be canceled out by the signings of Woolen, Brown, and Ebiketie.

Based just on the size of the contract that Phillips signed, the Eagles were expected to earn a third-round comp pick. The projected compensatory picks, shown here (h/t OverTheCap):

Players lost (APY) - Projected round Players gained (APY) - Projected round Jaelan Phillips ($30 million) - 3rd round Riq Woolen ($12 million) - 6th round Nakobe Dean ($12 million) - 6th round Hollywood Brown ($5 million) - 7th round Reed Blankenship ($8.25 million) - 6th round Arnold Ebiketie ($4.3 million) - 7th round Jahan Dotson ($7.5 million) - 6th round





However, there was always a possibility that the value of the compensatory pick for Phillips could fall into a lower round tier if he didn't hit playing time benchmarks. And certainly, that danger was higher for an oft-injured player like Phillips, who missed Weeks 7, 8, and 9 with a hamstring injury.

If you look at OverTheCap's compensatory formula chart, Phillips needs to play around 23 percent of the Panthers' regular season defensive snaps to qualify for a third-round compensatory pick. Through 10 games, Phillips has played 336 of a possible 684 defensive snaps, or 49.1 percent.

The Panthers are on pace to play 1,163 defensive snaps this season. If Phillips doesn't play another snap and the Panthers stay on that pace, he will have played roughly 29 percent of the Panthers' defensive snaps. There's no moment where Phillips will "clinch" a third-round pick, but he should now safely be within that third-round tier at this point, even if he doesn't play another snap this season.



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