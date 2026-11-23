In their Week 11 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers the Philadelphia Eagles played 53 snaps on offense and 71 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some special recognition.

Quarterback

• 53 snaps: Joe Milton

Notes: Milton was 11 of 21 for 141 yards, 0 TDs, and 0 INTs. He made a few plays, missed a few throws, and picked up his first career win.

He'll be a restricted free agent next offseason, just FYI. He'll have a chance the rest of this season to prove that he can be a legitimate QB2 in the NFL.

Running back

• 34 snaps: Saquon Barkley



• 19 snaps: Will Shipley

• 2 snaps: Cooper DeJean



Notes: Barkley carried 17 times for 75 yards and the following 38-yard TD.

Barkley still has plenty of juice, despite playing through some injuries. He obliterated the angle taken by the Steelers' safety (No. 28, Robert Spears-Jennings).

Barkley did add another injury to his list of ailments when he left the game and was favoring his left arm. He did not return.

Shipley had 9 yards on 4 carries, a few of which were in "ABOVE ALL ELSE DO NOT FUMBLE" mode.

It's been a while since DeJean was on the field in victory formation.

Wide receiver

• 49 snaps: Darius Cooper



• 44 snaps: Makai Lemon



• 43 snaps: DeVonta Smith



• 11 snaps: Elijah Moore

• 1 snap: Britain Covey



Notes: Smith returned to the lineup after missing three games, and he made a difference, even if he only caught 5 passes for 41 yards. He got open deep down the field twice, but Milton missed him on both of those throws. He also had the game-sealing first down reception.

Lemon's drop issues continue. I saw some sentiment that on Lemon's drop, it was Milton's fault because he threw him a heater. And, sure, maybe Milton can take something off some of his throws. But the ball went right through Lemon's hands and hit him in the facemask. Some guys at the pro level have cannons. Catch the ball.

Tight end

• 47 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 8 snaps: Johnny Mundt



• 6 snaps: Zach Ertz

Notes: It's a good thing the Eagles have five tight ends on their roster! Also, I dunno, maybe the guy the team selected in the second round should get some playing time during this lost season.

Offensive line

• 53 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Drew Kendall, Tyler Steen, Markel Bell

• 1 snap: John Ojukwu

Notes: I fully expected the Eagles' O-line to get torn up by the Steelers' D-line, but they exceeded expectations. I'll be curious to get a look at Bell's snaps against T.J. Watt. In-game, I did notice him getting a lot of help, which was obviously the right thing to do. The Steelers were also without Nick Herbig and they lost Alex Highsmith to an injury during the game, so that didn't help them.

Edge defenders

• 43 snaps: Jalyx Hunt



• 37 snaps: Nolan Smith



• 34 snaps: Jonathan Greenard



• 28 snaps: Arnold Ebiketie

Notes: Smith and Greenard each had sacks, and just generally the Eagles' edge rush looked a little more like what was expected of this group when the season began.

Interior defensive line

• 61 snaps: Jalen Carter



• 51 snaps: Moro Ojomo



• 22 snaps: Byron Young



• 12 snaps: Ty Robinson

• 8 snaps: Gabe Hall



Notes: Young had 2 sacks and Hall had 1 while picking up the slack for Jordan Davis.

I was curious was Davis did in his debut for the Jags. 35 snaps, 1 tackle.

Linebacker

• 71 snaps: Jeremiah Trotter



• 58 snaps: Jihaad Campbell

• 3 snaps: Anfernee Orji

Notes: Trotter had 13 tackles. He has made a case for a contract extension this offseason, as long as it is within reason.

Cornerback and safety

• 71 snaps each: Cooper DeJean, Andrew Mukuba



• 59 snaps: Marcus Epps



• 56 snaps: Quinyon Mitchell



• 44 snaps: Riq Woolen



• 35 snaps: Jonathan Jones

• 10 snaps: Michael Carter



• 7 snaps: Kelee Ringo



Notes: Woolen had a couple of bad missed tackles and was benched for Jones. After Jones got hurt, Woolen re-entered the game and had nice coverage on a deep shot down the field, resulting in a key incompletion.

Mitchell got hurt in this game. We'll see if he's on the injury report this week in advance of the Eagles' Thanksgiving game in Dallas.

Three stars 🤩

⭐⭐⭐: P Braden Mann

🌟🌟: K Jake Elliott

✨: LB Jeremiah Trotter

Game ball 🏈

Braden Mann

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