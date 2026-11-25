After losing seven straight, the Philadelphia Eagles finally won a football game! They didn't have long to savor it, as they'll be right back on the field in Dallas on Thanksgiving. Here are our five things to watch.

1) The Eagles' offense is still horrendous

When the Eagles faced the Cowboys in Week 7, their offense was arguably the worst in the NFL. That hasn't really changed since.

Let's go ahead and update the Eagles' putrid offensive stats through the first 10 games of the season:

Eagles offense Stat Rank Points per game 16.7 31 Yards per game 255.6 32 Yards per play 4.3 32 First downs per game 15.3 32 EPA per play -0.20 32 Success rate 35.23% 32 Rush yards per game 88.8 29 Rush yards per attempt 3.7 30 EPA per rush -0.15 26 Pass yards per game 166.8 28 Pass yards per attempt 5.8 30 EPA per pass -0.24 28 Average T.O.P. (excluding OT) 27:41 31



The Eagles had one of their best offensive performances of the season against the Cowboys, when they gained 321 yards and scored 21 points. 🥳🙌🍾🥂🎈🎉

Since then, Tanner McKee played in one more game before being benched in favor of Joe Milton. The Eagles' last three games since facing Dallas:

Eagles offense Yards Points At WAS 268 10 NYG 220 11 PIT 214 19



They're still about as bad as it gets offensively.

2) The Cowboys' defense is still horrendous

Since the Eagles last faced the Cowboys, defensive coordinator and old friend Christian Parker was demoted, and Mike Pettine has taken over the reins of the defense.

Let's go ahead and update the Cowboys' putrid defensive stats through their first 11 games of the season:

Eagles offense Stat Rank Points per game 28.4 29 Yards per game 389.5 31 Yards per play 6.1 32 First downs per game 22.5 30 EPA per play 0.10 31 Success rate 46.88 30 Rush yards per game 151.5 32 Rush yards per attempt 5.2 32 EPA per rush 0.0 31 Pass yards per game 237.9 28 Pass yards per attempt 7.4 26 EPA per pass 0.17 30



The Cowboys still probably have the worst defense in the NFL, though the Titans and Cardinals are giving them a run for their money.

Still, what we'll have in this matchup is a putrid offense going up against an awful defense.

3) The Cowboys' outstanding receivers vs. the Eagles' DBs

Vic Fangio said that Quinyon Mitchell will play in this matchup, which is obviously a big deal against a great trio of receivers in CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and the emerging Ryan Flournoy. Lamb ranks second in the NFL in receiving. Pickens ranks 11th.

NFL receiving Rec Yards YPC TD Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA 79 1207 15.3 10 CeeDee Lamb, DAL 88 1108 12.6 9 Christian Watson, GB 52 916 17.6 7 Ja'Marr Chase, CIN 69 909 13.2 7 Tee Higgins, CIN 55 867 15.8 7 Chris Olave, NO 68 866 12.7 2 Matthew Golden, GB 58 853 14.7 5 Drake London, ATL 50 801 16.0 1 Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET 70 792 11.3 8 Zay Flowers, BAL 57 785 13.8 3 George Pickens, DAL 57 780 13.7 6



And despite Lamb and Pickens gobbling up so many targets, receptions, and yards, there has still been room for Flournoy to catch 39 passes for 477 yards and 3 TDs. To put that in context, Makai Lemon has played in every game this season, and he only has 38 catches for 315 yards and 1 TD.

In Week 7 against the Eagles, Lamb, Pickens, and Flournoy combined for 13 catches for 201 yards, and 3 TDs.

In the Eagles' Week 11 win over the Steelers, Riq Woolen was benched in favor of Jonathan Jones after Woolen missed a couple of tackles. After Jones got hurt, Woolen was forced back into the game, and he responded with a big PBU. Jones was listed as DNP in the Eagles' first two practices this week. If he can't go, Woolen will be back in the starting lineup. Spoiler: The Cowboys will target Woolen or whoever else the third CB is.

4) The Eagles' run defense vs. the Cowboys' rushing offense

Heading into the Eagles-Cowboys matchup in Week 7, Dallas had the 30th-ranked rushing offense, as the Cowboys were averaging just 76.0 rushing yards per game. They had 101 rushing yards at halftime and 204 rushing yards total. Javonte Williams ran 25 times for 155 yards (6.2 YPC) and a TD. He had wide running lanes all night, like here:

Javonte Williams right through the hole for 34 yards!



DALvsPHI on ESPN⁰Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ZTecZRX8fw — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2026

And he more or less just walked in behind his O-line on his TD run.

Javonte Williams puts the Cowboys up three scores 🤠



DALvsPHI on ESPN⁰Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/imLAU5GWEh — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2026

The Eagles got owned in the trenches in that game.

Last week against the Steelers, the Eagles played their first game after trading Jordan Davis to the Jaguars. They were also missing Zack Baun. They responded by holding Steelers running backs to 43 yards on 14 carries. So, we'll see if they can carry that momentum into Dallas.

5) Where might the Eagles go #Feastin'™️

The Cowboys' offensive line will likely look like this: LT LG C RG RT Tyler Guyton Tyler Smith Cooper Beebe T.J. Bass Terence Steele

The strength of the Cowboys' offensive line is on their interior, where Tyler Smith is an All-Pro caliber player, and Tyler Booker is becoming one. Cooper Beebe has also developed into a good center. The notable change from Week 7 to Week 12 is that Booker is likely out. If he can't go, he'll be replaced in the lineup by T.J. Bass. If you'll recall, Jalen Carter got his ass kicked all night by Booker in that first matchup. Carter should theoretically have a matchup advantage over Bass, but he has only decided to try to be menace in sporadic games this season. At tackle, LT Tyler Guyton was the Cowboys' first-round pick in 2024. He had a bad rookie season, and then an inconsistent season in 2025 before a Week 12 ankle injury ended his season. He has had his best season in 2026, by far. Steele is a replacement-level RT.

The Eagles have 11 sacks in the last two games, and have gotten pressure from the interior and from the edge. The #Feastin' is back, baby.

#FeastinMeter™️: 5/10 turkey legs 🍗🍗🍗🍗🍗

There's a game Wednesday night

My Week 12 picks post is scheduled for Thursday morning. I'm not publishing it a day early to account for the Packers-Rams game Wednesday night. Let's make that pick here:

Packers at Rams (-2.5): The Packers' offensive line is kind of a disaster, and the Rams now have a healthy-ish Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald, and Byron Young. I don't think the Packers can block those guys. The Rams are just the better team, and I'll lay the 2.5 points.

Picks against the spread: Rams (-2.5).