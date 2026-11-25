Holiday shopping can come with European food at Christmas Village, a Lucia performance at the American Swedish Historical Museum or creepy carolers at the Mütter Museum.

Across Philadelphia, the suburbs and South Jersey, artists, makers and independent businesses are selling handmade gifts, vintage finds and holiday decorations. You can browse a heated tent in Conshohocken, shop among ice sculptures in Fishtown or take PATCO to downtown Camden’s first holiday market.

Here are 12 markets and shopping events, with dates, admission details and what to expect. All dates are in 2026 unless otherwise noted.

LOVE Park and City Hall | Nov. 26–Dec. 27

Browse ornaments and gifts, then stop for European food at Philadelphia’s German-style Christmas market. More than 120 vendors fill LOVE Park and City Hall, with crab-loaded baked potatoes and a Churro Split joining this year’s menu.

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Admission is free, with food, shopping and rides priced separately. Organizers say this is the market’s first season with a post-Christmas weekend, Dec. 26–27, giving shoppers a chance to return after the holiday. It is closed Christmas Day. Read more.

Dilworth Park | Through Jan. 1, 2027

Philly-themed tarot cards, hand-blown ornaments and treats for the family dog are among the finds at this market outside City Hall. More than 40 local and regional vendors sell from white huts decorated with holiday lights and Moravian stars. Cannoli, French macarons and bacon on a stick provide reasons to pause between stalls.

Admission is free. Regular hours are noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Holiday hours vary, and the market is closed Christmas Day. Read more.

Cape May | Select dates Nov. 27–Dec. 31

Make holiday shopping part of a Cape May outing at Congress Hall, where a vendor village shares the Grand Lawn with Christmas lights and seasonal treats. Families can also ride the Congress Hall Express train or carousel, which begin operating Nov. 28, weather permitting.

Photo credit: Dan Shustack/Inset photo by Jessica Orlowicz. Congress Hall's Winter Wonderland returns to Cape May from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31, with a holiday market, carousel, train rides and Christmas lights on the hotel's Grand Lawn.

Rides cost $5 per person, per ride. The hotel’s tree-lighting celebration takes place Dec. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m., with live choir music. Check the schedule for vendor village hours and activities requiring reservations.

Rivers Casino Philadelphia | Nov. 28–29

Buy directly from independent artists at Art Star’s holiday bazaar, where 80 makers will bring pottery, stained glass, jewelry, clothing and art prints. Craft activities offer a chance to make something yourself, and Fishtown’s Cedar Point will have food available.

The bazaar runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days in the casino’s second-floor Event Center. Admission is $3 until 4 p.m., then free for the final hour. Children 12 and younger enter free all day. Parking is free; use the casino’s north entrance. Read more.

The Creamery, Kennett Square | Dec. 5–6 and 12–13

The Creamery’s outdoor market mixes handmade gifts, artwork and vintage finds with food trucks, music and family activities. More than 50 vendors participate each day, with a changing lineup across the two weekends as the market celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Admission is free, and hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. On-site parking is reserved for accessible parking and drop-offs. Free parking is available at the municipal garage, with complimentary shuttles from designated downtown stops. Read more.

Fishtown | Dec. 12–13

Follow the ice sculptures between shopping stops during Fishtown’s holiday weekend. Mural City Garden will host a makers market featuring local artisans, while about two dozen sculptures, live carving demonstrations, a free trolley and Santa photos round out Saturday’s activities.

Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events A sculptor uses a chainsaw to carve ice during a previous Fishtown Freeze. Five live carving demonstrations are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.

The free ice festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 12. The trolley operates from noon to 6 p.m., and free Santa photos take place at Frankford Hall from noon to 4 p.m. Shopping discounts continue Sunday, which also serves as the rain date for ice activities.

Hotel West & Main, Conshohocken | Dec. 4–6 and 11–13

Step inside a heated tent for holiday shopping accompanied by local musicians, with seasonal food and drinks available from the hotel’s 1874 Social. Forty local vendors are participating across the two weekends, with a different mix each weekend.

The market takes place at 46 Fayette St. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Read more.

American Swedish Historical Museum, South Philadelphia | Dec. 5–6

Swedish food and traditional Lucia performances make this more than a shopping stop. Browse Scandinavian gifts, ceramics, ornaments, jewelry and wooden crafts in a heated tent, then head inside for children’s Christmas songs and dances in the Grand Hall.

Courtesy/American Swedish Historical Museum Courtesy/American Swedish Historical Museum Holiday shopping and traditional Lucia performances are part of the American Swedish Historical Museum's annual Lucia & Christmas Market in South Philadelphia. The event returns Dec. 5-6 with Scandinavian food, handmade gifts and children's performances.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, with Lucia performances at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Admission includes museum access and costs $10 for nonmembers, $8 for members and $5 for children ages 5–12. Children younger than 5 enter free, and parking is free. Read more.

NKCDC Garden Center, Fishtown | Dec. 5

Bring home a Christmas tree along with a few gifts at this outdoor neighborhood market. Organizers expect 30 local vendors selling art, candles, vintage finds and more, with food available for purchase and drinks from Attic Brewing Company and Jrip Juicery.

The free market runs from noon to 5 p.m. at 1825 Frankford Ave., near Berks Street. Kids and dogs are welcome, and picnic tables offer a place to stop for something to eat. Read more.

Fort Mifflin, Philadelphia | Dec. 5

Christmas shopping comes with sideshow acts and Santa in a wrestling ring at Fort Mifflin’s Krampusnacht. More than 50 vendors will sell crafts, artwork, oddities and other unusual gifts, with fire and drag performances, music by Polkadelphia and axe throwing also planned.

Photo Credit/Jade Foxx Photography Krampusnacht returns to Fort Mifflin on Dec. 5 with a gothic Christmas market, costumed performers and other unconventional holiday entertainment.

The festival runs from 6 to 10:30 p.m., with general admission advertised from $32.18, including fees. Food vendors, breweries and distilleries will sell food and drinks, including hot cocktails. Costumes are encouraged.

Mütter Museum, Philadelphia | Dec. 13

Creepy carolers and parlor games accompany Victorian-inspired shopping at the Mütter Museum. Independent artists and makers will sell jewelry, artwork, books, botanical products and home goods. Dickens-era clothing is encouraged.

The market runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 19 S. 22nd St. Tickets cost $10 with timed entry; museum gallery admission is separate. Tintype portraits are available with a separate reservation. Read more.

RECtangle Pocket Park, Camden | Dec. 9

Browse handmade crafts and stop for soul food from Corinne’s Place at downtown Camden’s first holiday market. Ten vendors will set up at RECtangle Pocket Park, with hot chocolate, mulled cider and a visit from Santa and an elf adding to the evening.

The free outdoor market runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at 209–211 Market St., a short walk from PATCO’s City Hall station. Organizers say free parking is available in an off-street lot on Second Street between Market and Cooper streets. Food, drinks and purchases cost extra. The rain date is Dec. 16, with the same hours. Read more.

For Christmas lights, Santa train rides, holiday shows and other seasonal outings, see our full regional holiday guide.

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