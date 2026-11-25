



The first Downtown Camden Holiday Market is a PATCO ride from Center City and a short walk from Camden’s City Hall stop. The free outdoor market runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at RECtangle Pocket Park, where 10 vendors will sell handmade crafts.

Corinne’s Place will serve soul food. Food trucks and stands will sell hot chocolate and other seasonal snacks. There’ll also be mulled cider and a cash bar. Santa and an elf will stop by to greet shoppers, organizers said.

Organizers say free parking is available in an off-street lot on Second Street between Market and Cooper streets. Paid street parking is also available.

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If it rains, the market moves to Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the same time and location.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2026

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Location: RECtangle Pocket Park, 209–211 Market St., Camden, NJ 08103

Admission: Free. Food, drinks and vendor purchases cost extra.

Activities: Shop 10 craft vendors, grab dinner from local food vendors and see Santa and an elf

Rain date: Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the same location

Event info: Downtown Camden

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