LeBron James (low back/sciatica management), Joel Embiid (right foot plantar fascia injury management) and Jaylen Brown (left hamstring injury management) will all be out when the Sixers take on the Houston Rockets in the second leg of a road back-to-back on Saturday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Saturday afternoon:

The Sixers have an injury report for tonight's game @ Houston:



LeBron James – back – OUT



Joel Embiid – foot – OUT



Jaylen Brown – hamstring – OUT



Dean Wade – hamstring – OUT



Dominick Barlow – back – OUT



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – hand sprain – QUESTIONABLE — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 28, 2026

Brown missed two games earlier this month due to a low-grade hamstring strain; six quarters into his return he went to the locker room with what the Sixers called "tightness" in the same hamstring. This will be his second consecutive absence; the Sixers told reporters in Indianapolis on Friday that Brown was not on the trip after undergoing an MRI which revealed no new injury.

James and Embiid both suited up for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers, and neither star is currently playing on consecutive nights. This is the Sixers' fourth back-to-back; twice they have split up James and Embiid and twice they have played in and sat for the same games.

For the second time in 10 days, the Sixers added Dean Wade to their injury report shortly before a game; after missing two games due to a hamstring issue earlier this month, Wade missed Friday's win over the Pacers. Wade and Dominick Barlow, who returned from a lengthy absence caused by a lower back stress reaction this week, both also have "injury management" designations.

For Houston, bruising backup center Steven Adams is out.