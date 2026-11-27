It was 9:43 p.m. in Indianapolis on Friday night and Sixers head coach Nick Nurse brought his deepest reserves into a game. The Sixers' key players, with seven minutes and 29 seconds still on the clock, could sit on the bench and watch their backups eat up the end of a game well out of reach. And even as they notched their NBA-best 16th win, it was the first time all season the Sixers had blown a team out.

With that, the Sixers are moving on to the 2026 NBA Cup Knockout Rounds.

Three years in a row, the Sixers tried and failed to advance out of Group Play. But with impressive wins over the New York Knicks on Oct. 30 and the Miami Heat on Wednesday – plus Friday's 111-87 road win over the Indiana Pacers – the Sixers won the vaunted Eastern Conference Group B. They will move on to an eight-team, single-elimination tournament.

While the Sixers' absences included Jaylen Brown, they got Joel Embiid back against a Pacers team still trying to find its way sans Tyrese Haliburton. Even as Tyrese Maxey failed to find a rhythm early, Embiid played well and LeBron James engaged in an early heater.

The talent discrepancy remained on the Sixers' side, and they led for just about the entire night as Indiana encountered enormous offensive issues – some self-inflicted, some exacerbated by a strong defensive night for the Sixers – with an Anfernee Simons three-point avalanche late in the third quarter helping the Sixers put the game firmly out of each.

Simons is DIALED in from downtown 🎯 pic.twitter.com/CgK75uy64S — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 28, 2026

Finally, the Sixers have a wire-to-wire, stress-free victory. Takeaways from the Sixers' seventh win in eight games:

LeBron James keeps firing early

James entered Friday's game coming off his best performance as a member of the Sixers – a 25-point triple-double featuring a barrage of long-range threes. James picked up right where he left off in Indianapolis, burying three triples to start the game:

Lebron 3/3 start from three whew pic.twitter.com/1hLyfXchfD — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 28, 2026

As his performance on Wednesday showed , James inciting real fear in opposing defenders from beyond the arc makes it far easier for him to utilize his strength as a downhill driver. He was too much man for old friend Kelly Oubre Jr. on this and-one:

LEBRON JAMES AND ONE BULLY BALL ON OUBRE pic.twitter.com/ZjQkPjS48X — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 28, 2026

James' early blitz set a tremendous tone for the Sixers and ultimately gave them some extremely helpful margin for error over the game's final 45 minutes. He finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists on only 13 shot attempts – and seemed to particularly be on the save wavelength as Edgecombe, whose increased usage as a screener and roller remains noteworthy. Edgecombe, per the usual, played a great all-around game in which he made some wonderful hustle plays.

Joel Embiid returns and finds two-man game with Tyrese Maxey

After missing two straight games due to an unspecified illness, Embiid returned to action on Friday – and James' early heater helped him ease his way into the game. After knocking down an early mid-range jumper, Embiid cashed a top-of-the-key triple courtesy of a Labaron Philon Jr. assist:

PHILON NO LOOK 2 BIID FOR 3 WHEW pic.twitter.com/JubdxWF79b — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 28, 2026

Embiid's shooting stroke is clearly making its way back. One of the best shooting bigs of all time would never stay at the bottom of the NBA in jump-shooting efficiency, and even if he may not get back to his peak shot-making instantly it is encouraging that there is tangible progress for him on that front.

Late in the second quarter, Embiid and a struggling Maxey anchored a James-less lineup and they finally got back into their lethal two-man game. First Maxey hit Embiid with a pocket pass for a nail jumper, then Embiid found Maxey cutting for a layup. Even after James returned the Sixers leaned on Embiid and Maxey's tandem work; an Embiid screen freed up Maxey for a driving and-one layup.

The Embiid-Maxey two-man game remains the Sixers' most effective form of half-court offense and it has definitely gotten lost in the shuffle some. Leaning on it more moving forward may help an offense that is already beginning to find its footing after a predictably rough start to the year.

Dominick Barlow slides back down to the four

Barlow has made real waves in his first few games in 2026-27, and that has almost exclusively happened at center. Barlow went from two-way contact signee to permanent starter last season playing power forward next to Joel Embiid; Nurse rarely tapped into his potential as a switchable center.

Given the state of this roster – many options at the four and very few at the five – Nurse was upfront in saying that when Barlow did return from a lengthy absence caused by a stress reaction in his lower back, he would likely be spending more time than planned at center. It has been a massive success so far, powered by Barlow's budding partnership with James and tremendous defensive versatility:

Dominick Barlow's defense – on the perimeter, in the post and at the rim – has been brilliant so far this season. A 90-second compilation of Barlow defense from the Sixers' last two games: pic.twitter.com/PJuUJGqjXU — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) November 26, 2026

Barlow and James fit wonderfully together, but it is Embiid whose gravity helped Barlow become his best self last season. On Friday, he slid into the starting lineup in between James and Embiid, going back to the four.

Barlow bookended a 10-2 run that got the Sixers going in the first two minutes of the game; he scored the game's first basket cutting into open space for an easy dunk, then got another two after flying in for an offensive rebound. Cutting and offensive rebounding are far and away the two strongest utilities Barlow provides offensively for this team. Something else worth noting: Barlow largely camped out in the corner during his minutes within this starting lineup.

In the second half, Barlow got the Sixers going with another stint just as productive, first putting back a miss with a dunk on the offensive glass. Then came a gorgeously-timed cut and driving finish courtesy of a James dish:

Barlow finally slid back up to the five to start the fourth quarter and – you guessed it – scored off of cuts twice in a row.

On a team full of players capable of opening up driving lanes for cutters and finding them whenever possible, Barlow is the best cutter by a mile. His versatile defense and offensive rebounding will be enormously helpful, but perhaps Barlow's cutting will be the most important thing he brings to this team. One game is not much of a sample size to work with, but Barlow looks like a tremendous fit as a spot starter when the Sixers need it – not that Dean Wade and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope do not also fit that bill.

Harrowing hamstrings

The Sixers told reporters in Indianapolis that Brown did not make the trip with the Sixers, which would seem to rule him out for at least one more game. The team said Brown underwent an MRI and did not suffer a new injury. But his initial hamstring issue will now cost him at least four games and change, with clear potential for more.

Hamstring issues can be tricky; players tend to come back too late rather than too early to ensure they do not risk aggravating the injury. It is why Brown's quick return turned some heads.



Speaking of hamstrings, Wade – for the second time in 10 days – was a late addition to a Sixers injury report and eventually got ruled out because of a hamstring issue of his own. Wade, an extremely injury-prone player, missed two games in all last time his hamstring issue popped up.

Up next: The Sixers will fly right to Houston, where on Saturday they will face a Rockets team that has had an excellent start to the season.