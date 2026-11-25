PHILADELPHIA – Jaylen Brown shot 2-for-8 from the field in 17 first-half minutes before going down with a hamstring injury that held him out for the remainder of Wednesday's game – and the Joel Embiid-less Sixers still beat MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo and a Miami Heat team riding a seven-game winning streak.

LeBron James chose to join the Sixers rather than return to Miami in large part because of Tyrese Maxey. James and Maxey, the two lone stars for the Sixers to lean on in their third game of NBA Cup Group Play, stole the show in every conceivable way. Antetokounmpo was predictably excellent against a team without many credible options to guard him, but James and Maxey combined to match him every step of the way, leading the Sixers to a 111-104 victory.

James was outstanding all around – as evidenced by his first triple-double as a member of the Sixers – but he registered a particularly incredible performance as a shooter, continuing a recent trend after his difficult start to the season with his shot. Maxey, meanwhile, looked far more aggressive hunting his own shots off the dribble and it produced his strongest night in a little while.

Takeaways on James, Maxey and another impressive Sixers win:

LeBron James finds a new gear and posts triple-double

After Maxey carried the load for the Sixers in the first quarter, James took over to start the second quarter, putting on his most impressive scoring heater as a member of the Sixers. James' jump-shooting confidence has clearly started to come back in recent games, and he punctuated that with an absolute clinic in shot-making.

James scored 14 straight for the Sixers at one point – and he capped off the stretch by pulling up from 35 feet and drilling it:

There is no telling how much James finding himself as a jump-shooter will boost this offense, particularly in the half-court setting. That is not just because James will be more efficient in the spot-up three-point shooting opportunities that naturally find him in this star-heavy offense, but because it will force defenses to guard him differently. Teams are rightfully daring James to beat them with his jumper right now; them feeling less comfortable doing so will create more driving opportunities – not just for him to score, but also to draw extra defenders and find the open man.

James' passing has been otherworldly all season long, and unlike in Monday's loss the Sixers capitalized on his brilliance on Wednesday. His scoring was buoyed by steady playmaking all night long:

LeBron at halftime: 16 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST | 3/3 from three pic.twitter.com/SmrLu42u2X — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 25, 2026

Tasked with leading the Sixers without Maxey to begin the fourth quarter, James rattled off back-to-back-to-back assists – first setting up two critical Anfernee Simons threes, then dishing out this gorgeous half-court alley-oop to VJ Edgecombe (who played a terrific all-around game himself).

This might have been the play of the night:

James followed up that playmaking flurry with a driving layup blowing by Bam Adebayo, then stonewalled Miami's star center one-on-one and forced him to shoot a corner three off the side of the backboard. James also scored a critical basket late playing bully ball, then threw a transition lob to Dominick Barlow to ignite a raucous crowd:

With James at the helm, the Sixers put the opening and finishing touches on one of their better wins of the season. His final line – 25 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists – was nothing short of marvelous. And when James grabbed his 10th board, the crowd went nuts:

A welcomed resurgence for Tyrese Maxey

Miami's breakout starting starting point guard, Davion Mitchell, goes by the nickname "Off Night" – because that is what the players he defends typically experience. And Maxey came into Wednesday's game looking for a spark; his efficiency has remained pristine but his volume as scorer has gone down considerably this month:

Category Tyrese Maxey October Tyrese Maxey November Games 7 10 Minutes per game 37.6 33.6 Points per game 29.6 23.0 Field goal attempts per game 21.1 14.5 Free throw attempts per game 7.6 6.8





"I think that the offense in general has been way up efficiency-wise, so I think that's really the goal," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said pregame. "And probably talked about this enough early in the season, that I think it'll ebb and flow a little bit with different players and all that kind of stuff. And I just think we're probably more pleased that the offense in general is looking better and getting better than who is getting the points at the end of it. I think that'll shift around game to game."



While the Sixers have indeed improved offensively, it has been noticeable how less often Maxey has felt like the frontman. It is not inherently a bad thing, but something worth keeping an eye on.

Maxey played the entire first quarter on Wednesday, and it looked more like October. He scored 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting in the opening frame, bypassing Mitchell's tenacious defense and a frightening Miami back line.

When Maxey returned to the game following James' fiery heater, he was once again at the center of the Sixers' offensive attack despite sharing the floor with Jaylen Brown. But when James checked out of the third quarter and Brown was no longer available, Maxey really took on a heavy responsibility – and made the most of it. When the Sixers had Miami on the ropes, it was Maxey to deliver the knockout blow with a big-time triple:

Maxey was effective at all three levels as a scorer; by the time the third quarter was over he had already tallied a month-high in field goal attempts and points. Yes, the Sixers do not always need Maxey at his best to win, but Wednesday was arguably a night that they did. He showed up.

Odds and ends

Some additional notes:

• Early in Wednesday's game, the Sixers might have put on their best offensive possession of the entire season



• With Embiid once again sidelined, the Sixers stuck with Jabari Walker as their starting center and Barlow as his backup, but Nurse also gave Adem Bona an extended opportunity and he came through. Bona was active on the glass and more than held his own against Antetokounmpo – a player he idolized growing up – though he did commit three personal fouls.

• Three games in 2026-27 and three excellent performances for Barlow, whose switchability has quickly become one of the single most valuable assets this team has on the defensive end. In addition, Barlow continues to grab offensive rebounds and finish around the rim at a very high level. After starting 59 games last season, Barlow is leaving no doubt that he must be part of Nurse's rotation on a nightly basis.



Up next: The Sixers will spend the end of their Thanksgiving on a flight to Indianapolis, where they will take on the Pacers on Friday night in the first leg of a back-to-back.