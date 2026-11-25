PHILADELPHIA – As LeBron James prepared to learn how to play with yet another new teammate, he asked VJ Edgecombe for a scouting report on Dominick Barlow.

"He's going to be in the right spots at the right time," Edgecombe told James. "He's going to play hard, going to rebound, he's going to defend – and he's going to defend with pride, too. He’s athletic."



"If I throw it up," James asked, "is he going to go get it?"

"Of course," Edgecombe responded.

Three games into a partnership that is growing as quickly as imaginable, James and Barlow have already connected on multiple lobs – the latest coming in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's NBA Cup Group Play victory over the Heat, snapping Miami's seven-game winning streak:

LEBRON ALLEY TO BARLOW 😤 pic.twitter.com/qrEjVR6dqz — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) November 26, 2026

Barlow missed the first month of the season due to a back injury which also held him out of the preseason and nearly all of training camp. He spent "zero minutes and zero seconds" playing with James during his brief availability in camp, he said after his season debut on Saturday. But Barlow and James have looked like an incredibly natural fit every time they have shared the floor.

James and Barlow are much different players – in skill, style and stature. But they both thrive playing instinctual basketball and leaning on their feel for the game. Barlow takes a lot of pride in his ability to read the game, and he called James' basketball IQ "probably the greatest of all time" on Wednesday.

Their combined feel has sped up the process of getting used to one another, but Barlow said they are having productive in-game conversations, too. James has given him helpful instruction regarding where to run, where to space the floor and which opposing defenders to force into actions. James and Barlow are reading each other and the other eight players on the floor and reaping the benefits.

Dominick Barlow tonight vs. Miami



9 PTS

7 REB

5 OREB

1 BLK

4/8 FG pic.twitter.com/yIRJMqOMAQ — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 26, 2026

Since Barlow has returned, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse has most often made mention of the 23-year-old's stellar cutting chops. Barlow knows exactly how and when to fill space and make himself available; he started 59 games last season in large part because he did such a tremendous job of cutting off of Joel Embiid. Clearly, he can have a similar dynamic with James. But so far, their shared success has included plenty of transition offense. Barlow is a terrific athlete at 6-foot-10 and James is the ultimate transition quarterback. It is a wonderful match.

"We didn't have any time on the floor during camp, but tried to watch some film of him last year," James said. "I asked VJ and asked Tyrese a little bit about how he likes to play on the floor and some of the things that he brought to the team last year. And I just try to implement that when I'm on the floor with him. He's super athletic, he knows how to play. And he knows if he – shit, if he runs with me, then we’re going to make some plays. We saw one in that fourth quarter. I'm looking for him. I think we got one in his first game back as well. But he's a smart player and his length and his athleticism, both offensively and defensively, are going to be key for us all year."



Dominick Barlow vs. Bucks: 12 PTS | 4 REB | 5/6 FG | 1/2 3PT

Welcome Back pic.twitter.com/dI9i5tTB8k — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 21, 2026

With Embiid sidelined and Jaylen Brown down for the second half due to a reoccurring hamstring issue, the Sixers needed James to dial up his offensive aggression against Miami. He responded with his best game – and first triple-double – since arriving in Philadelphia. His dominant performance included scoring 14 straight Sixers points in the second quarter:

LEBRON JAMES JUST PUT UP 14 STRAIGHT POINTS IN THE 2ND QUARTER 🫨👑 pic.twitter.com/AwOhXW0XqD — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2026

Was Barlow surprised to see a 41-year-old take over a game like that?

"I mean, from a regular [41]-year-old, probably. But he’s a cyborg," Barlow said. "I mean, he’s been doing this for a long time now, so it doesn't surprise me at all. I mean, it’s just who it is. I mean, he’s going to be this until whenever he decides to not play. We’ll all keep flowing with him."

James is having fun playing for this team, and Barlow is just the latest member of the Sixers to have fun playing with the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

As the Sixers continue to investigate potential answers to their longstanding issues at backup center, perhaps their best answer will be Barlow, operating as a small-ball five in James-centric lineups that can cause havoc in transition.



"Every game is different. There's going to be different things that all these guys want, depending on matchups," Barlow said. "But I think I'm a smart player. I know how to play the game, and obviously his IQ is [probably the] greatest of all time. So we figure stuff out. You see how teams are guarding, and you just make the right play. But I continue to speak about his passing. He's unbelievable. He always makes the right play. So everybody else around just has to be in the right spots, and the ball is going to go where it's supposed to."

