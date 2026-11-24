PHILADELPHIA – When Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey stepped into his first job as the lead shot-caller for an NBA team, he probably did not expect his first trade deadline to have the sort of stakes that it will.

The Sixers will enter February's trade deadline as a full-blown championship contender with a star-studded starting lineup, a terrific bench and a chance to do something special. Every move Gansey makes – or does not make – will be critical to the Sixers' chances of staging the deep playoff run the franchise has been starving for over the last decade.

Which Sixers are most likely to be dealt? Which player on the market should Gansey be focused on?

This week's Sixers mailbag is focused on trade possibilities:

From @76ersbluehens.bsky.social: With Dominick Barlow back and looking good (small sample) and Jabari Walker’s continued good play, do you think this makes a Dean Wade trade more likely? If not, who do you think is the most likely to get moved? Is there still a fairly big move to be made to make the bench even stronger?

Dean Wade may not be a permanent starter with LeBron James in the fold, but he is absolutely critical to this operation. Wade is far and away the Sixers' most versatile defender and arguably their best player on that end of the floor.

Wade represents the Sixers' margin for error – no matter which starter needs a night off, Wade can easily slide into their spot in the lineup. He can fit alongside any combination of four players and is definitively playable at the highest levels of basketball. Anfernee Simons, Barlow and Walker have all been wonderful additions for the Sixers, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the only other member of this bench that can say that.

Dean Wade vs BKN

8 PTS

11 REB (6 offensive)

1 AST

2 STL

1 BLK

3/7 FG

1/3 3PT

1/1 FT pic.twitter.com/eEBIRanz83 — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 17, 2026

Trading Wade for a backup center, for example, would just change where the Sixers' holes are. Using Wade's $9 million salary to upgrade at the five behind Joel Embiid would leave a gaping wing vacancy that would become just as pressing. Absolutely, the Sixers will try to find a bench upgrade or two, and the frontcourt should be their focus. That cannot come at the cost of Wade.

Justin Edwards has given the Sixers nothing so far this season; his brief minutes have been brutal. Edwards seems to have played himself out of the picture – which both cements him as a potential trade piece later on this season and further establishes how important Wade is to this rotation.

In a testament to the Sixers' tremendous depth, just about every player on the roster has a credible case to stick around. Edwards may be the only one without such an argument right now. Look at the bench: Simons, Caldwell-Pope, Wade and Walker have been outstanding this season, Barlow was terrific last year, Labaron Philon Jr. is a rookie with impressive flashes already on his resume and Adem Bona plays a position of need:

Adem Bona had his best game in a long time in the Sixers' win over Indiana on Tuesday, providing excellent energy and earning a +28 in just under 15 minutes.



Bona's full highlights: pic.twitter.com/vhXMb8AjFo — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) February 25, 2026

Of course, all of this comes before acknowledging one player on the Sixers, perhaps as likely to be traded as anyone in the NBA: Ariel Hukporti, whose $3.4 million expiring salary can help facilitate a trade. Hukporti's season-ending torn Achilles probably doomed his chances of sticking in Philadelphia all season; there is just no short-term utility to keeping him around.

Maybe if the Sixers did not have so many playable options and so few medium-sized salaries, there would be a better case for devoting a roster spot to Hukporti and trying to keep him around in the future. But given the position they find themselves in, dealing him makes all of the sense in the world.

MORE: Has Nick Nurse finally decided to play stars fewer minutes?

From @JAC6673: If they could add one realistic target at the deadline who would your ideal guy be?

For obvious reasons, centers on the market should be of particular interest to the Sixers. One option that continues to stand out should he become available: Jalen Smith of the Chicago Bulls.

Whether or not the Sixers should (or can) meet the price for Smith – both in terms of trade value and outgoing salary – remains very much up in the air. But his fit on this roster, and the lift he could give this team, are unassailable.

Smith is a player the Sixers targeted at last year's trade deadline, a source told PhillyVoice. Now, he has an expiring contract worth about $9.4 million and is playing for a rudderless Bulls team firmly focused on the future. Smith will only be turning 27 years old in March and Chicago has Full Bird rights, so perhaps the Bulls could keep him around. But in the earliest stages of a rebuild, an expiring player that can help any contending team should be fully available.

While Smith entered Sunday leading the entire NBA in two-point percentage – just over 70 percent inside the arc – he is a true stretch big, too. He is a safe bet to shoot between 35 and 40 percent from beyond the arc on volume that is not negligible. He is a stout rim protector and a very good rebounder. Smith's game has very few weaknesses, and he would be the best backup Embiid has ever had – plus another viable option at power forward next to him.

Jalen Smith put up his fourth double-double.



17 PTS, 11 REB (6 OREB), 3 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 82.4%TS vs Cavs pic.twitter.com/gHDwe1tG59 — Bulls Chronicles (@BullsTalkOnly) November 17, 2026

It is too early to ruminate too much about specific trade packages. The Sixers could trade Simons, Hukporti and draft picks for Smith, then hope that Philon or a lower-level trade acquisition can adequately backfill Simons' spot in the rotation. They could also trade Hukporti, Philon and Edwards for Smith, securing an elite rotation for the remainder of the year at a much more significant long-term cost (this would also force the Sixers to walk a dangerously tight rope financially).

MORE: Nurse pairing up LeBron and Tacko Fall, more Sixers thoughts

From @BrotherlyHoops: How much of an impact do you think a healthy Ariel Hukporti could’ve had on this Sixers team? Feels like his size, athleticism and rim protection would’ve been exactly what we’re missing behind Embiid.

There is no way around it: Hukporti's injury cost him an incredible opportunity.

That appeared true at the time, when five minutes into the Sixers' preseason opener, their only healthy center went down. But given the enormity of Bona's early-season struggles and his weeks of absence due to a cervical spine sprain, there is no telling just how much runway Hukporti would have enjoyed in the early stages of this season.

If Hukporti is the player the Sixers believed him to be in the summer – an athletic big with great size capable of rebounding, protecting the rim and adding small doses of offensive skill – he would certainly come in handy on this roster. Even if Nurse ended up going to Walker and Barlow in small-ball looks right now – plus Tacko Fall and a funky zone defense – Hukporti would be looming as the traditional option. That would have carried weight.

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