In his season debut, Dominick Barlow looked like a natural fit with LeBron James – despite them never sharing the floor before Saturday afternoon's win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

"We played zero minutes and zero seconds together, so kind of did some stuff on the fly," Barlow said after recording 12 points (5-for-6 shooting) and four rebounds (three offensive) in an 11-minute showing. "Yeah, I mean when you’re rolling in that short pocket or slipping or whatever it is, he’s a great passer. And if he’s passing you the ball in that situation, you’re probably open. So kind of have to be aggressive in that situation."



The Sixers started the season 13-3 without a player responsible for 59 starts a season ago, and they are now 14-3 in part because of that player's efforts. Barlow provided a real spark in a win that probably should not have been as close of a call as it was.

A win is a win, and the 2026-27 Sixers already have a lot of those. This week's 5 Sixers thoughts begins with Barlow's season debut:

Dominick Barlow is back

"Shoot, I lifted all these weights this summer," Barlow said after his season debut. "I was hoping to use it a little bit."

All of the focus will be on Barlow's shooting this summer, and his first three-point look was well short. But later on, he drilled a corner triple off a nifty left-handed pass on the move from Tyrese Maxey:

This left hand pass from Tyrese Maxey to find Barlow in the corner for 3 was fun. pic.twitter.com/1Kqay88YEu — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) November 21, 2026

"First shot, no legs," Barlow said. "Come back, shoot again. It was just the confidence in the work that I put in this summer myself. And just playing in the pocket. I think that’s something I can bring to this team. We have guys that can [do it], but that’s something I do well and I think I can kind of thrive in that area."



Nearly all of Barlow's minutes came alongside Jabari Walker, and it is ironic given Walker's emergence over the last few weeks is what has complicated the specifics of Barlow's role. They tag-teamed backup center for most of the night, and while Barlow played center as the lone big for two minutes, Walker got significant run as a power forward next to Embiid and Barlow did not share the floor with Embiid at all. It was an interesting and surprising rotation wrinkle – a testament to how firmly Walker has cemented himself as part of the mix. The Sixers should eventually try to get back to the Barlow/Embiid pairing; its fit is pristine.

With Dominick Barlow starting with Joel Embiid again:



I had a long chat with Barlow after Wednesday's Sixers win about how Embiid makes his life easier, the ways he tries to return the favor and cutting. Dom went long. I put a ton of examples over the audio. Fun IMO!



VOLUME ON: pic.twitter.com/ZbHKN25g0G — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) March 29, 2026

"I think Barlow was excellent. For the first time playing in a long time, he was active and did all the things that he does," Nurse said. "I think he's going to be a recipient of some of the cutting and stuff from passes from LeBron and Jo. That’s kind of a need, I think, that we’ve got a cutter who can finish. That was just kind of the way the subbing rolled out with the four or five. That's what we talked about doing yesterday when we looked at him being available possibly. It was okay. I think that's something we can see."



Dominick Barlow vs. Bucks: 12 PTS | 4 REB | 5/6 FG | 1/2 3PT

Welcome Back pic.twitter.com/dI9i5tTB8k — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 21, 2026

Barlow is an instinctual player; many of his strongest skills result from his feel for the game. He experienced some "mental rust," he said, particularly defensively. As for his next steps...

"Just keep playing. There’s no feel like a game feel," Barlow said. "So just keep playing, monitoring how I’m feeling after each game, staying on top of that. But other than that, really just playing. The more live reads you get throughout the season, obviously the better you’re going to feel... just continue to build chemistry with some of our guys. I’ve gotten a chance to play with a lot of them, so I’m excited for some of the stuff that we can do – the guys that played today, and the guys that didn’t play today."



MORE: Barlow debuts, Embiid cleans glass, Sixers escape vs. Bucks

Labaron Philon Jr. plays "the right way"

A 20-year-old rookie guard with all of the offensive craft in the world and very few minutes to show it off, it would be very easy for Labaron Philon Jr. to swing for the fences every time he gets a chance to play. Instead, Philon's minutes have been impressively steady; he never gets sped up or overextends himself.

Labaron Philon Jr. pieces together a seven-point first quarter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BN4igV6Xik — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 19, 2026

"I feel like all my life I've been taught how to play the game the right way," Philon said on Friday. "So when I do get in the game or get in those situations, I don't really look to make home run plays. Some plays just look [like a] home run just because of the play style and stuff like that with my style of play. But really, I would just say being a young guy and being a point guard, you definitely have to make the right play every time. And I feel like sometimes the right play is just getting off of it and sometimes the right play is to score the basketball. So really just knowing what to do in the situation is really important."



Philon's standout skills may be his ball-handling and on-ball scoring, but his playmaking for others and catch-and-shoot accuracy will be just as important on this team. Philon's 10 points were critical to Wednesday's comeback win against the Orlando Magic, and that effort earned him a first-half rotation appearance on Saturday – plus a game ball.

"I actually have gotten two game balls now. The first game, when I scored my first point, they kept a ball for me," Philon said. "But that game, I think first double-digit real game. So I feel like it was a special moment. Tyrese actually went and got it, so that was cool for me to see a guy like that I'm looking up to and just watching him every day, watching him grow and just trying to put some of that in my game. But I think right now it's sitting in my living room on my living room table. So hope my dog don't flat it. I try to keep him away because if he sees it bouncing, he's going to try to flat it for sure."

The Tacko Zone

Nurse has been aiming to pair Tacko Fall with LeBron James as much as possible, he confirmed on Friday. (Imagine reading that sentence six months ago.)

"I think there's an opportunity for LeBron to find him at the rim, which he did once last night," Nurse said on Friday. "We actually missed him, I thought, two or three times on some other stuff. But again, once we get some familiarity and if it becomes a regular thing then we'll start finding some more of that stuff."



Nick Nurse confirmed he is trying to pair up LeBron James and Tacko Fall as often as possible because James will have an easier time setting Fall up for baskets inside: pic.twitter.com/UO8tXipOXY — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) November 20, 2026

Fall has emerged as a genuine option to, at the very least, buy the Sixers time at center. Offenses need a few minutes to reorient to the newfound geometry of the court when a 7-foot-6 center is at the rim. And to ensure Fall stays near the basket, the Sixers have exclusively played zone defense during his minutes. It has been a massive success so far.

Tacko Fall had three blocks on the back line of a zone defense in the Sixers' win over Orlando on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/1p0OiLtgLc — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) November 20, 2026

"We thought about that zone with him in mind, and obviously it presented itself a couple games ago and bought some good minutes with it," Nurse said. "We kind of needed it the other night as well when he entered, and it ended up changing the rhythm of the game a little bit. It was good to be able to use it with Jo as well. I think it's one of those things that sometimes it might be a couple of possessions and sometimes it might last 30 or so like it did the other night and it's going to depend on the read of the game, but it's nice to have another thing you can go to defensively.



The most resounding success for the Fall-centric zone came in Orlando. Philon's description of how it worked so well that night was humorous:

"I mean, Tacko, he’s really tall, so it gave us a lot of pressure at the rim," Philon said. "When guys drive and they see him down there, it’s really like they don’t want to go down there no more."



MORE: Tacko Fall wants to be seen as 'just a pretty good basketball player'

Tyrese Maxey, the dad

Maxey had a rather pedestrian performance on Saturday – at least as a player. He scored 17 points on 4-for-11 shooting. But over the course of the afternoon, he managed to greet his baby daughter, Marvel, during the game...

Maxey's biggest fan is courtside 🥹 pic.twitter.com/9cm5Uvgd3R — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 21, 2026

...And then put her to sleep while conducting a postgame press conference:

"I was doing this," Maxey said during his press conference as he explained his absence from the team's gathering the night before...

LeBron James takes the team to see "I Play Rocky"

On Friday night, James rented out an auditorium at a local movie theater. From players to coaches to staffers, the Sixers got together on a night off to watch "I Play Rocky."

"I mean, it's Rocky. We're in Philly," James said. "I heard it was a great movie, and we had a night off... I've got a few connections, and yeah, I was able to bring that to my teammates and in this organization for us to watch it. I thought it was a great movie. Unbelievably cast. Everyone looked like exactly who they were portraying. That is Hollywood for you. So it was pretty cool."

Fall enjoyed the movie so much, he shared on Saturday, that he may make plans to watch the entire Rocky series.

MORE: Sixers 'really happy' with Embiid's rebounds. Can they blow a team out?