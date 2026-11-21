PHILADELPHIA – Before his 13-3 team took on the 1-15 Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday afternoon, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse warned against taking the game lightly.

"Listen, we need to go out there and be professional," Nurse said. "We need to go out there and try to get better. We need to try to establish our identity in the game and do our things really well. And understanding that it's going to be fast-paced. They're going to play a lot of players, and they're just going to be bringing energy. They're going to zing the ball around and shoot a lot of threes. They're going to crash the glass a lot. A lot of energy things are going to happen, and it's not going to stop. Whether you're up or down or they're up or down, it's going to be that way. And just try to get our guys as mentally ready to get themselves ready to go to face that."

As Nurse predicted, the game was not easy early. The Jaylen Brown-less Sixers only had a one-point lead going into halftime, even with all of Joel Embiid, LeBron James and Tyrese Maxey having impressive moments. But between Dominick Barlow's season debut, more excellent bench play elsewhere and steady production from the stars, the Sixers eventually righted the ship, shoring up their defense and rebounding to put Milwaukee away.

Embiid's early dominance as a rebounder and passer set him up for a jaw-dropping line in the box score after heating up as a scorer later: Embiid finished with 26 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists. While Tyler Herro and his 53 points stole the show, it was Embiid and the Sixers who earned the win after another slow burn down the stretch. Herro nearly sent the game to overtime with another dazzling triple, but he did not release the ball in time to beat the buzzer.

Maybe it should not have been so hard to win this one, but the Sixers are 14-3. Takeaways from their 132-129 victory, starting with Barlow's debut:

Dominick Barlow makes season debut

Barlow described the last several weeks as "miserable." His back injury held him out for nearly the entirety of training camp, all of preseason and the first 16 regular-season games of the year.

“The days just felt longer, you know? Trying to be engaged mentally, which I think I’ve done a good job with," Barlow said after Friday's practice. "But the physical aspect wasn’t there. I’m somebody who’s always prided myself on competing and being available. So, not being able to do that was hard. But I’m excited to put this in the past.”

As Nurse continues to piece together backup center minutes, Barlow could factor in at the five a whole lot more. But the Sixers' 13-3 start this year came without a player responsible for 59 starts at power forward a season ago. What does Barlow envision his role being on this team?

"Just cutting, playing hard, being ready to make an open shot," Barlow said. "I don't think you can ever have too much defensive versatility. So, I think that's something I can bring in and try to help us be more versatile."



Nurse wants more of the same from Barlow, whose athleticism and offensive rebounding prowess helped power the Sixers last year as he ascended from two-way contract signee to rotation mainstay.

"Probably his role is dependent on the flow of the game, the matchups, what we need, what we're going against," Nurse said before the game. "But I hope he plays the same style that he played last year. It was very, very good for us. I think the biggest thing he does is he defends, he rebounds, he cuts, and we need all three of those things from him."

Barlow checked into the game for the first time late in the first quarter, teaming with Jabari Walker as the Sixers' two bigs in a Maxey-centric three-guard lineup. Barlow's play last year entitles him to a decent runway in the rotation, but Walker has absolutely earned the same privilege over the last few weeks. They are very different players, but have some similar strengths and weaknesses. Their brief spurts together last season were successful, and perhaps playing together is how they can both stick in the rotation.

One of Barlow's hidden skills is his impromptu screen-setting off the ball; his feel for when to make contact with a defender is elite. His first impactful play of the season was freeing up Anfernee Simons for a triple:

Barlow's first basket of the season predictably came via the offensive glass; right after he put back a miss, James noticed a steal and found Barlow for a lob in transition:



Bron with the lob to Barlow 🤑 pic.twitter.com/SyIE9sB1jk — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 21, 2026

Barlow returned to the game at the start of the fourth quarter, playing alongside Walker, James and two guards in a strong frontcourt. He scored the first five points of the quarter. Right before converting a layup off a drive and dump-off from James, Barlow drained his first three-point shot of the season courtesy of a lefty pass from Maxey on the move:

This left hand pass from Tyrese Maxey to find Barlow in the corner for 3 was fun. pic.twitter.com/1Kqay88YEu — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) November 21, 2026

Milwaukee called a timeout, and after the break Barlow picked up right where he left off with an and-one finish as the pick-and-roll screener for James:

After four minutes, Walker checked out and Barlow served as the Sixers' only big for two minutes. He snagged an offensive rebound working behind a Bucks big, then got the ball to Maxey for two. He finished his season debut with 12 points and four rebounds on 5-for-6 shooting in 11 minutes and change.