A performance from “Hell’s Kitchen” will be part of Philadelphia’s City Hall tree lighting Thursday, Dec. 3, about a month before the musical opens at the Academy of Music. The free celebration runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and also features performances by Kristin Chenoweth and Kirk Franklin.

The show follows Ali, a 17-year-old growing up in New York City who wants more independence. A piano teacher helps her discover what she can do with music. The score includes Alicia Keys hits and songs she wrote for the show. “Hell’s Kitchen” won two Tony Awards in 2024, and its cast recording won the Grammy for best musical theater album in 2025.

Adam Blackstone, who helped arrange the songs for the show, studied at Philadelphia’s University of the Arts and has worked with The Roots and Jill Scott, according to Ensemble Arts Philly.

The Academy of Music run starts Tuesday, Jan. 5, and continues through Sunday, Jan. 17. Ensemble Arts Philly recommends the show for ages 8 and older.

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The Jan. 15 performance at 7:30 p.m. will have American Sign Language interpretation and audio description, and the Jan. 16 matinee at 1:30 p.m. will have captioning.

See showtimes and buy tickets through Ensemble Arts Philly.

Dates: Jan. 5–17, 2027

Location: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia

Age recommendation: 8 and older

Tickets and showtimes: Ensemble Arts Philly or 215-893-1999

Free preview: Thursday, Dec. 3, 2026, during the 6–8 p.m. City Hall tree lighting

Find more upcoming events here.

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