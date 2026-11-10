Philly's holiday tree lighting will feature performances by Kristin Chenoweth and Kirk Franklin

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth and gospel singer Kirk Franklin will bring two very different musical styles to Philadelphia's holiday tree lighting at City Hall on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The free celebration begins at 7 p.m. on the north side of City Hall. Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in Broadway's Wicked, will give a special opening performance, while Franklin, a 20-time Grammy Award winner known for bringing gospel music to mainstream audiences, will headline the evening.

The celebration will center on Philadelphia's official holiday tree, a 45-foot Norway spruce brought in from upstate New York. Thousands of white lights will cover the tree, which will remain outside City Hall through New Year's Day.

Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. with a holiday dance performance by West Chester native Anthony Riccardo and his sister Julianna. The pre-show will also feature the Commonwealth Youth Choir, singer Sherée Marcelle Dunwell from the national tour of Hell's Kitchen, the Rev. Alyn E. Waller and Q102 personality Nico Oso.

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Families can enjoy free hot chocolate from the Second Alarmers, pick up light-up wands and candy canes, and take photos beside a new display featuring large "Philly Holidays" letters and festive white trees. Food vendors will sell french fries, funnel cakes and other treats.

There will also be discounted holiday rides nearby. Christmas Village at City Hall will offer $3 Ferris wheel rides and $2.50 children's train rides from 4-8 p.m.

The city recommends arriving by 6:45 p.m. to catch the tree lighting, which will take place near the beginning of the 7 p.m. program. The musical performances will follow.

Those who can't make it to Center City can watch the celebration live on 6abc, with pre-show coverage beginning at 6 p.m. Rick Williams, Alicia Vitarelli and Adam Joseph will host the broadcast starting at 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Additional information is available at PhillyHolidayTree.com.

Philadelphia Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration 2026

Date: Thursday, Dec. 3, 2026

Time: Pre-show at 6 p.m.; tree lighting and main program at 7 p.m.

Location: City Hall North Apron, 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Admission: Free

Headliners: Kristin Chenoweth and Kirk Franklin

Additional entertainment: Anthony and Julianna Riccardo, Sherée Marcelle Dunwell, Commonwealth Youth Choir, the Rev. Alyn E. Waller and Nico Oso

Family activities: Free hot chocolate, giveaways, photo opportunities and discounted Christmas Village rides

Broadcast: 6abc, live at 7 p.m., with pre-show coverage beginning at 6 p.m.

Information: Philly Holiday Tree

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