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November 11, 2026

Kennett Square Holiday Village Market returns in December with more than 50 vendors

The free outdoor market celebrates its 10th anniversary Dec. 5-6 and 12-13 at The Creamery, with food trucks and family activities.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holidays Markets
Kennett Square Holiday Village Courtesy/Kennett Collaborative

The Kennett Square Holiday Village Market returns to The Creamery for two weekends in December, featuring more than 50 vendors each day selling handmade gifts, artwork and vintage items. The free outdoor market will run Dec. 5-6 and 12-13.

Shoppers looking for something beyond the usual holiday gifts will have plenty to browse when the Kennett Square Holiday Village Market returns to The Creamery for two weekends in December.

The free outdoor market will feature more than 50 vendors each day on Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the event will bring together artisans and small businesses selling handmade gifts, original artwork, vintage finds and other items.

The vendor lineup will change throughout the four-day event, giving people a chance to discover different businesses on each visit.

Beyond the shopping, food trucks will serve meals and seasonal treats, with drinks also available. Organizers are planning music and activities for families throughout the market.

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The Holiday Village Market began in 2016 and is presented by Kennett Collaborative and Square Roots Collective, two nonprofit organizations that support local businesses and community activities in Kennett Square.

Parking at The Creamery, 401 Birch St., is reserved for accessible parking and drop-offs during the event. Free parking is available at the municipal garage at 100 E. Linden St., with additional parking at the borough lot at 600 S. Broad St. Complimentary shuttles will run approximately every 10 minutes during market hours, with pickups at 121 E. State St. and the entrance to the borough lot.

The market is held outdoors, so people should dress for the weather. Organizers plan to hold the event rain or shine, although severe weather could affect the schedule.

Additional information, including parking details and event updates, is available through Kennett Collaborative.

Kennett Square Holiday Village Market 2026

Dates: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6 and 12-13, 2026
Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. each day
Location: The Creamery of Kennett Square, 401 Birch St., Kennett Square, PA 19348
Admission: Free
Highlights: More than 50 vendors each day, handmade gifts, vintage items, food trucks, seasonal treats, music and family activities
Parking: Free municipal garage parking at 100 E. Linden St.; additional parking at 600 S. Broad St. Free shuttles operate approximately every 10 minutes during market hours.
Weather: Outdoor event; check organizer updates for weather-related changes
Information: Kennett Collaborative

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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