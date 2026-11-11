Kennett Square Holiday Village Market returns in December with more than 50 vendors

Shoppers looking for something beyond the usual holiday gifts will have plenty to browse when the Kennett Square Holiday Village Market returns to The Creamery for two weekends in December.

The free outdoor market will feature more than 50 vendors each day on Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the event will bring together artisans and small businesses selling handmade gifts, original artwork, vintage finds and other items.

The vendor lineup will change throughout the four-day event, giving people a chance to discover different businesses on each visit.

Beyond the shopping, food trucks will serve meals and seasonal treats, with drinks also available. Organizers are planning music and activities for families throughout the market.

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The Holiday Village Market began in 2016 and is presented by Kennett Collaborative and Square Roots Collective, two nonprofit organizations that support local businesses and community activities in Kennett Square.

Parking at The Creamery, 401 Birch St., is reserved for accessible parking and drop-offs during the event. Free parking is available at the municipal garage at 100 E. Linden St., with additional parking at the borough lot at 600 S. Broad St. Complimentary shuttles will run approximately every 10 minutes during market hours, with pickups at 121 E. State St. and the entrance to the borough lot.

The market is held outdoors, so people should dress for the weather. Organizers plan to hold the event rain or shine, although severe weather could affect the schedule.

Additional information, including parking details and event updates, is available through Kennett Collaborative.

Dates: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6 and 12-13, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. each day

Location: The Creamery of Kennett Square, 401 Birch St., Kennett Square, PA 19348

Admission: Free

Highlights: More than 50 vendors each day, handmade gifts, vintage items, food trucks, seasonal treats, music and family activities

Parking: Free municipal garage parking at 100 E. Linden St.; additional parking at 600 S. Broad St. Free shuttles operate approximately every 10 minutes during market hours.

Weather: Outdoor event; check organizer updates for weather-related changes

Information: Kennett Collaborative

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