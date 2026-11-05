Christmas Village will stay open after Christmas for the first time, with 120-plus vendors

Christmas Village shoppers will have two extra days to pick out gifts and grab a mug of hot mulled wine this year. Organizers say the Philadelphia holiday market will stay open after Christmas for the first time, adding a final weekend Dec. 26-27.

The free outdoor market opens for a preview Nov. 21-22, then begins its regular season Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. More than 120 vendors will fill LOVE Park, City Hall’s courtyard and the North Broad Street section. The market will be closed Christmas Day.

Shopping will work differently this year. Most booths will serve customers at counters rather than allow them to browse inside, a change organizers say addresses accessibility requirements. Some vendors have raised concerns about the effect on shopping and sales, as PhillyVoice previously reported.

Vendors will sell ornaments, jewelry, clothing, home goods and other gifts. German retailer Käthe Wohlfahrt will also return with a heated tent filled with glass ornaments, nutcrackers and other holiday decorations.

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For anyone coming to eat, the new options include a Chesapeake crab-loaded baked potato, mac and cheese, and a Churro Split made with soft-serve ice cream. Charcoal-grilled bratwurst, raclette cheese sandwiches, schnitzel and Austrian strudel will be back, along with hot chocolate, apple cider and hot mulled wine from Pennsylvania’s Mazza Wines. Two Snowflake Cocktail Bars will serve drinks made with Boardroom Spirits, including a new toasted marshmallow martini.

The 30-foot German Christmas Pyramid will return to LOVE Park after its debut last year. The three-level wooden tower has more than 3,000 lights and a rotating top, with mulled wine served at its base. A Nov. 29 lighting ceremony will follow an appearance by the Christkind, a traditional Christmas figure from Nuremberg, Germany.

Families can ride the 65-foot Ferris wheel and children’s train in the North Broad section or the double-decker carousel in City Hall’s courtyard. Rides, food, drinks and purchases cost extra. Live performances and children’s activities are also planned throughout the season.

Regular hours are noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Thanksgiving hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Christmas Eve hours are noon to 5 p.m. The market will be closed Nov. 23-25 between the preview and opening day.

The market is near Suburban Station and City Hall’s transit connections. It generally operates in rain or shine, but severe weather may cause closures or shorter hours.

The operating schedule, vendor information and weather updates are available on Christmas Village’s website.

Preview weekend: Saturday, Nov. 21-Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026

Regular season: Thursday, Nov. 26-Sunday, Dec. 27, 2026

Hours: Sunday-Thursday, noon-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, noon-9 p.m.

Location: LOVE Park, 1500 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19102; additional booths and attractions at City Hall’s courtyard and North Broad section

Admission: Free; shopping, food, drinks and rides cost extra

Thanksgiving: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Christmas Eve: Noon-5 p.m.

Closed: Nov. 23-25 and Dec. 25

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