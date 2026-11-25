Despite being too short to reach the pedals in a stolen police car, a 12-year-old Kevin Hart leads a low-speed police chase in Philadelphia in a new trailer for Season 2 of "Lil Kev."

Kev then finds himself behind bars and is forced to enter a juvenile spelling bee to earn his way out of jail in the sneak peek of the upcoming installment of the animated Paramount+ series.

Scenes from the trailer describe Kev as a "notorious arch criminal." He's also shown testifying in court while his pants fall down and getting beat up by his neighbors and an elderly woman.

"In Season 2, the normally unflappable Kev deals with the consequences of one moment of lashing out at the system," the series synopsis says. "A rash act that lands him in the juvenile justice system and plunges him into an adult world he's not ready to deal with."

Set in North Philly in the early '90s, the series serves as a semi-autobiographical project about the comedian's upbringing in the city. Hart voices himself in the series alongside comedian Wanda Sykes, who voices his mother, Nancy.

Uncle Richard Jr., played by comedian Deon Cole, is Nancy's "formerly incarcerated, fully ripped, hustling" younger brother. Comedians Chris Rock, Ms. Pat and George Lopez will also lend their voices as guest characters in the upcoming season, according to the trailer.

Rock’s character, seemingly acting as a police officer, is seen taking Kev on a bike ride winding past cars and SEPTA buses down the busy, animated Philly streets.

All 10 episodes of Season 2 of "Lil Kev" will be released on Paramount+ on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Watch the full trailer below.