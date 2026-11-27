The Sixers will head to Atlanta next week to face the Hawks in the 2026 NBA Cup quarterfinals.

With their blowout win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, the Sixers officially won Eastern Conference Group B in the 2026 NBA Cup. For the first time in four years of the NBA's in-season tournament, the Sixers have emerged from Group Play to be part of the eight-team, single-elimination tournament known as the Knockout Rounds.

The Sixers went 3-1 in Group Play; a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers was sandwiched by impressive victories over the New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Pacers.

Their middling point differential means that they will be seeded third of the four Eastern Conference teams in the Knockout Rounds. Their quarterfinal matchup will be in Atlanta, where they will face the Hawks for the first time this season after they upset the Celtics in Boston to win Eastern Conference Group C.

The Sixers' battle against Atlanta will count as a regular-season game; the winner will face the victor of a contest in Detroit between the Pistons and Celtics. That NBA Cup semifinal will also be a regular-season game. If the Sixers lose to Atlanta, they will face the loser of the Detroit-Boston game in a regular-season matchup with no NBA Cup implications.

If the Sixers beat Atlanta and the winner of the Detroit-Boston game, they will advance to the NBA Cup Championship on Dec. 11 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis against the winner of the Western Conference's side of the bracket. That game alone would not count on the regular-season schedule.

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