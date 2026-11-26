A newly released book covers three centuries of Philadelphia history through dozens of rare maps that show how Philadelphians viewed the most important landmarks in their city over time — from lasting institutions like the Philadelphia Zoo to since-forgotten attractions like General Ulysses Grant's cabin.

For "Historic Maps of Philadelphia," Philadelphia-based journalist Natalie Pompilio and a longtime antique appraiser Christopher Lane selected 38 prints that they believed epitomized the evolution of the area. There are plots of Lenni Lenape settlements and the first rendering of the Schuylkill Expressway circa 1950 — an undertaking the authors say gave them a new perspective about the region as a whole.

"Philadelphia is, in my mind, overlooked by people as a great American city," Lane said. "People in Philadelphia know they’re surrounded by history, and the maps show how the city evolved. … I don’t think you can read history correctly without having maps of what you’re reading about. It can open up your eyes to different things that happened and it can surprise you."

Maps for the book were were chosen based on their ability to convey a particular time period and were sourced from a handful of local institutions, including the Free Library of Philadelphia, Franklin Institute, American Philosophical Society, Athenaeum of Philadelphia. Each is accompanied by passages about how the map was made as well as supplementary photographs and historical context about the time period it represents.

One of the maps that stood out the most to both authors is a 1926 design titled "A Kite View of Philadelphia" that was created to celebrate the country's 150th anniversary. It features illustrations that resemble some of the city’s historical achievements up until that point such as the first hot air balloon flight in North America.

After the Civil War, rich Philadelphians purchased a house on 19th and Chestnut streets for General Ulysses Grant. In return, he donated the log cabin where he commanded the war from to the city, but he moved out of Philadelphia less than a year later — taking the furniture from his Rittenhouse home and renting out the space for the following decade.

The log cabin remained in Fairmount Park as a popular tourist destination in the early 20th century and is illustrated in the 1926 map. But decades later, the cabin was all but abandoned and fell into disrepair before the Fairmount Park Commission gave the structure back to the National Park Service.

"That's boring on its face, but the full story is an amazing 'Who would have thought?’ tale that I’ll happily share with anyone who wants to hear it,” Pompilio said. “When I uncovered it, I waited excitedly for my husband to return from his office so I could say, 'You will not believe what Gen. Grant did.'"

Lane, who is now based in Denver, previously ran the Chestnut Hill antique store Philadelphia Print Shop as a curator and appraiser of rare, antique maps for decades. He also worked as the print and map expert on PBS' long-running TV show "Antiques Roadshow" for 22 years.

Pompilio, an award-winning author and former Inquirer journalist based in Queen Village, has written multiple books about Philadelphia's history and cultural landmarks. While she had been fascinated by maps from a young age, it was her interest in local history that first attracted her to the project.

"Chris and I approached the maps from different angles," Pompilio said. "He's a map expert, so he could point out what unique touches a map had. I'm a journalist, and I loved digging into the archives for stories behind the people who made the maps and learning more about the city when the map was made."

Provided Image/Natalie Pompilio Former journalist Natalie Pompilio, above, co-wrote 'Historic Maps of Philadelphia' with Christopher Lane.

In his career as an antique appraiser, Lane said he rarely dealt with prints and maps that were created after the late 19th century. But working on the book gave him a new appreciation for what artifacts from that time have to offer historians.

"That was really eye opening for me and a period of discovery," Lane said. "They also tended to have a more social aspect to them — zoning, redlining — maps that are showing important social developments in the city, rather than physical developments."

Seeing the evolution of how Philadelphians perceive their city's most important landmarks also changed how Pompilio interacts with the city she calls home. She cited the fact that the grocery store she goes to is located on the same site as the former Moyamensing Prison, which once held Al Capone and H.H. Holmes before it was demolished in 1968.

"When you have that in your head, you have a whole different grocery shopping experience," she joked. "When they built the prison they bet that this is a building for the ages, beautiful, never to come down. Now it's an Acme parking lot. … You feel like you're part of something bigger, which is exciting, but you also feel like you're just passing through."

"Historic Maps of Philadelphia" is available for purchase online. The authors will also appear for a free book signing event on Saturday at Main Point Books in Wayne at 116 N Wayne Ave.