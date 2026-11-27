Want to make your home smell like a Christmas tree farm, without the hourlong drive and gas money? Philadelphia's pop-up vendors have once again claimed city parking lots and sidewalk space to offer seasonal greens right in your neighborhood.

Several garden and plant shops are also selling trees out of their brick-and-mortar spaces. We've mapped nearly two dozen of them out with all the information you need to lock down your holiday centerpiece.

While a few of these spots offer local delivery, shoppers outside the radius can try the digital-only Christmas Tree Stand for scheduled drop-offs. Let us know if we missed any fir brokers in the comments:

Danny's Christmas Trees

6th Street & Passyunk Avenue

Open daily 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fraser, Douglas and balsam firs available for purchase

215-847-2883

1651 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. | 2200 Oregon Ave. | 2539 Castor Ave. | 4640 Roosevelt Blvd. | 11725 Bustleton Ave.

Hours vary by location

Fraser, Douglas, grand, noble and Nordmann firs available for preorder, pickup and delivery

215-218-0600 | 215-551-1753 | 215-744-1128 | 215-537-6100 | 215-676-7029

8125 Germantown Ave.

Open Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fraser firs available for purchase and local delivery

215-247-9490

2106 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. | 3800 Aramingo Ave. | 1500 N. 50th St. | 9701 Roosevelt Blvd.

Hours vary by location

Fraser, Douglas, Nordmann and noble firs available for preorder, pickup and delivery

215-982-5391 | 215-904-9951 | 215-796-6640 | 215-776-9006

1000 S. Front St.

Open daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fraser firs available for purchase and delivery

7631 Ridge Ave.

Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fraser and Douglas firs available for purchase and local delivery

215-483-5009

956 N. 2nd St. | 622 S. 9th St.

Hours vary by location

Norfolk pines available for purchase

267-804-5753 | 445-247-0445

1526 E Passyunk Ave.

Open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fraser firs available for purchase

215-952-0811

3507 Midvale Ave.

Open Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Douglas firs available for purchase while supplies last; delivery offered for $25

267-331-6292

8956 Frankford Ave. | 2686 Southampton Rd. | 6601 Roosevelt Blvd.

Open daily 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Fraser, Douglas and balsam firs, blue spruces available for purchase

215-913-5762

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