If the Wanamaker Light Show is usually what gets your family downtown in December, start at the Comcast Center this year. Catch the 4 p.m. show, walk over to LOVE Park for a hot chocolate and finish at Franklin Square once the lights come on.

The Wanamaker Light Show and Dickens Village are on hiatus while the building is being renovated. The light show is expected back in 2028. All three stops on this walk are free to enter, and you can do the full route through Dec. 27, including the weekend after Christmas. Christmas Village and Franklin Square are closed on Christmas Day.

4 p.m. | Comcast Holiday Spectacular

Head to the Comcast Center lobby at 1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd. for the free 15-minute show. The lobby’s video wall takes you on a sleigh ride around the world, with performances by Philadelphia Ballet and holiday songs you can sing along to. Shows start on the hour.

After the show | Christmas Village and City Hall

Walk east to LOVE Park, where you can buy a hot chocolate at Christmas Village. Look for the 30-foot German Christmas pyramid near the market stalls, then cross to City Hall for the double-decker carousel in the courtyard. It's free to walk around and take in the sites,, but food, drinks and rides cost extra. The market closes at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with shorter hours on Christmas Eve. Its last weekend is Dec. 26 and 27.

On the west side of City Hall, the white booths topped with Moravian stars are part of the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market at Dilworth Park. Look for Philly-themed tarot cards, hand-blown ornaments and other gifts from local makers. The market is free to browse and runs through New Year’s Day.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, you can stay for the free City Hall tree lighting with Kristin Chenoweth and Kirk Franklin. The pre-show starts at 6 p.m. and the main program starts at 7 p.m. The Second Alarmers will hand out free hot chocolate during the celebration. The tree will stay up on the north side of City Hall through New Year’s Day.

5:30 or 6 p.m. | Franklin Square

Keep walking east to Sixth and Race streets. Look for the giant lit-up kite and key at Franklin Square. The free Electrical Spectacle runs every half-hour starting at 5 p.m., so there’s time to linger at the market. Each show plays two songs from a rotation that includes the Philly Specials, Mariah Carey and José Feliciano.

Two ways to add Old City in early December

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, catch the 5:30 p.m. show at Franklin Square, then walk to the Betsy Ross House at 239 Arch St. for its tree lighting celebration. Live performances start at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, start in Old City if you want to fit in the Sip & Stroll. Third Street will be closed to cars between Market and Arch streets from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nearby, Elfreth’s Alley will offer ticketed tours of decorated homes from 1 to 5 p.m., with the last timed entry at 4 p.m.

Going on Christmas Eve?

Aim for the 3 p.m. Comcast show so you have time at Christmas Village before it closes at 5 p.m. Franklin Square closes at 8 p.m. that night.

A free Christmas night out in Center City

Through Sunday, Dec. 27, 2026, except Christmas Day | Suggested start at 4 p.m.

Comcast Center, 1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

Christmas Village and Dilworth Park, LOVE Park and City Hall

Franklin Square, Sixth and Race streets

Free admission at all three stops. Food, drinks, rides and shopping cost extra.

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.