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October 28, 2026

Franklin Square’s free holiday light show will return Nov. 19 with music by the Philly Specials

Holidays in Franklin Square will run Nov. 19-Jan. 3, with street curling, fire pits, gingerbread decorating and Santa visits alongside the free light show.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holidays Attractions
Franklin Sqaure Holidays Photo Credit/Jeff Fusco

Franklin Square’s free Electrical Spectacle Light Show will return Nov. 19 with lights set to holiday music, including songs by the Philly Specials, Mariah Carey and José Feliciano.

Hundreds of thousands of lights will flash to songs by the Philly Specials, Mariah Carey and José Feliciano when Franklin Square’s free holiday light show returns Nov. 19.

The Electrical Spectacle will anchor Holidays in Franklin Square, running through Jan. 3, 2027, at Sixth and Race streets in Philadelphia. The display will feature a giant kite and key inspired by Benjamin Franklin’s electricity experiment.

The light show will run every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. until closing, with two songs per show. The soundtrack will include the Philly Specials’ “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad.”

Opening night will start later, with the first light show at 6:30 p.m. The Nov. 19 celebration will run from 6 to 8 p.m., with performances by the Commonwealth Youth Choir and free hot chocolate and hot apple cider.

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Between shows, families and friends can try street curling, where teams slide stones toward a target on a raised platform. A 30-minute session will cost $40 for up to eight players. Chilly Philly Mini Golf will add lights, holiday music and winter decorations to the course, with tickets priced at $15 for adults and $12 for children.

For a break from the cold, Frosty’s Fireside Lodge will serve hot chocolate, warm cider and cocktails inside a heated tent, with fire pits outside. Gingerbread cookie decorating kits will cost $13. SquareBurger will also have seasonal food, including chili in a bread bowl and churro French toast bites.

Santa will stop by for free photos Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 5, 12 and 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. People can bring their pets to pose with Santa on Dec. 12.

The calendar will also include free gift-making with The Clay Studio on Dec. 5, a Hanukkah celebration Dec. 6 and a Kwanzaa quizzo and evening bazaar Dec. 29. Families can celebrate New Year’s Eve early with crafts and a Square Drop at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Evening activities will generally run from 5 to 9 p.m. The park will close at 8 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31 and will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. PATCO’s Franklin Square Station is steps from the park, with service from South Jersey and Center City.

The full schedule and activity details are available on the Holidays in Franklin Square website.

Holidays in Franklin Square

Dates: Nov. 19, 2026-Jan. 3, 2027
Evening hours: Generally 5-9 p.m.; closes at 8 p.m. Dec. 24 and 31
Location: Franklin Square, Sixth and Race streets, Philadelphia
Light show: Free; every 30 minutes beginning at 5 p.m., except opening night
Opening night: Nov. 19, 6-8 p.m.; first light show at 6:30 p.m.
Street curling: $40 per 30-minute session for up to eight players
Mini golf: $15 adults; $12 children
Closed: Nov. 26, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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