Old City will celebrate the holidays with historic home tours on Elfreth's Alley and a car-free Third Street Sip & Stroll

Historic homes on Elfreth's Alley will open to the public for holiday tours in December, while a nearby stretch of Third Street will close to traffic for an afternoon of shopping, seasonal drinks and entertainment.

The two events are part of Old City's Historic Holidays celebration, which begins Nov. 28 with Small Business Saturday and continues through Dec. 6 with a tree lighting at the Betsy Ross House and a community Hanukkah menorah lighting.

This year's Sip & Stroll will introduce a holiday shopping passport that gives participants a chance to win a prize package valued at more than $1,000, according to Old City District.

Here's what's planned throughout the neighborhood.

Small Business Saturday: Nov. 28

Old City's independently owned shops, galleries and restaurants will offer discounts, promotions and seasonal specials for Small Business Saturday. According to Old City District, the neighborhood is home to more than 300 independent businesses.

Historic Holidays Tree Lighting: Dec. 2

The annual tree lighting returns to the Betsy Ross House courtyard at 239 Arch St. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The celebration will include live music, speakers and an appearance by Santa Claus, with performances beginning at 6 p.m. Arch Street will close to traffic beginning at 4 p.m. ahead of the ceremony.

Deck the Alley: Dec. 5

Residents of Elfreth's Alley, considered America's oldest continuously inhabited residential street, will open some of their decorated homes to the public Saturday, Dec. 5, for Deck the Alley, an annual holiday fundraiser that offers a rare look inside the historic homes.

The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m., with seasonal music, craft demonstrations and children's activities also planned.

Tickets are required, with timed entry at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Tickets and additional information are available through the Elfreth's Alley Museum.

Holiday Shopping Sip & Stroll: Dec. 5

The third annual Holiday Shopping Sip & Stroll will take place Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Third Street between Market and Arch streets will close to traffic for the event, allowing people to browse neighborhood shops, enjoy street entertainment and stop for seasonal drinks.

More than 30 Old City businesses will participate, offering holiday specials, discounts and activities throughout the afternoon.

Shoppers can pick up a free passport at the Betsy Ross House courtyard, where demonstrations of colonial-era hot chocolate making and complimentary samples will earn them their first stamp. They can collect additional stamps at participating businesses and drop off completed cards at Old City District's Letters to Santa box for a chance to win the prize package.

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Other activities include an outdoor holiday market at Fringe Bar, a floral pop-up at The Papery, street performers and a Disco Santa appearance at Ana Thorne Souvenir & Gift Boutique. Participating businesses will also offer free gift wrapping at the Museum of the American Revolution's shop, seasonal drinks at neighborhood bars and restaurants, and an expanded holiday shop at Ministry of Awe.

A complete list of participating businesses and their offerings is available through Old City District's Sip & Stroll event page.

Community Menorah Lighting: Dec. 6

The neighborhood's announced holiday lineup concludes Sunday, Dec. 6, with a free community menorah lighting at the Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St., beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Presented in partnership with the Old City Jewish Arts Center, the celebration will include music, traditional Hanukkah foods such as latkes and jelly donuts, and chocolate gelt while supplies last.

Dates: Saturday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026

Location: Old City, Philadelphia

Highlights: Small Business Saturday, Betsy Ross House tree lighting, Deck the Alley historic home tours, Holiday Shopping Sip & Stroll and community menorah lighting

Third Street closure: Between Market and Arch streets for the Dec. 5 Sip & Stroll

Admission: Varies by event; Deck the Alley requires tickets

Information: Old City District

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.