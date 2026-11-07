Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will return to City Hall with 40-plus vendors and handmade gifts

Philadelphia-themed tarot cards, hand-blown Christmas ornaments and treats for dogs are among the gifts shoppers will find at this year's Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market.

The outdoor market returns to Dilworth Park on Friday, Nov. 13, for its 12th season, bringing more than 40 vendors from Philadelphia and the surrounding region to the west side of City Hall. It will remain open through New Year's Day, with white vendor huts, holiday lights and illuminated Moravian stars decorating the park.

Among the participating vendors are The Philly Tarot Deck, which sells cards featuring Philadelphia imagery, and Antolini Glass Co., known for its hand-blown ornaments. Goodboy Biscuits & Bones will have treats and toys for dogs, while Ana Thorne Gifts and Souvenirs will offer Philly-themed clothing, pillows and accessories.

Other vendors will sell jewelry, clothing, candles, artwork and holiday decorations. Food options include cannoli from The Cannoli Café, French macarons from Woops! and bacon on a stick from JD's House of Bacon.

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There's more happening around City Hall during the market's run. Dilworth Park will also have its seasonal Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink, Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin and Wintergarden, while Christmas Village will bring additional vendors and holiday activities to LOVE Park and the surrounding area.

The market stays open until 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, making it possible to browse the booths after work or spend more time downtown in the evening.

Admission is free, with food, drinks and merchandise available for purchase. The market will close early on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year's Day and will be closed Christmas Day.

A full list of participating vendors and additional details are available through the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market website.

Dates: Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, through Friday, Jan. 1, 2027

Hours: Sunday-Thursday, noon-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, noon-9 p.m.

Holiday hours: Thanksgiving, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Christmas Eve and New Year's Day, noon-5 p.m.; closed Christmas Day

Location: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Admission: Free; purchases cost extra

Vendors: More than 40 local and regional vendors selling gifts, artwork, jewelry, clothing, decorations and food

More information: Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

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