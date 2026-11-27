Thursday's Thanksgiving comeback against the Cowboys was an instant classic — a regular season win up there with the LeSean McCoy snow game, the Jordan Davis walk-off blocked field goal, and it's even in the same conversation as "Miracle at the Meadowlands."

It was that special a win.

But will it matter, in the large scheme of things?

After starting 2026 with back-to-back wins, the Eagles dropped seven straight games before finding their groove again this week, as they won two games in five days to claw back to the precipice of relevancy.

The NFC East is shaky. And in theory, the Eagles are actually still in the mix.

They have gifts from the schedule gods ahead, as their next two games come against the last place 3-8 Cardinals and the reeling 3-8 Colts. Wins in those games will get Philly to 6-7. Will that get them into serious contention for the division crown?

Even after their incredible pair of wins, the Eagles are still in last place. They only trail the Giants by two in the win column, but they still need considerable good luck and help from their rivals.

NFC East Standings

Team Record GB Giants 6-3-1 — Commanders 4-5-1 2 Cowboys 5-7 2.5 Eagles 4-7 3

If the Eagles go 6-0...

Obviously this is the most unlikely scenario, as it would mean they'd play blemish-free football, and defeat every remaining team on their schedule — which includes the Seahawks at home and the 49ers in San Francisco. But just to indulge the overly optimistic, the Birds would need the Giants to lose four times, the Commanders two more times and the Cowboys one more time.

The Eagles will face the Giants in Week 18, so that does help in terms of controlling their own fate, but fresh off an upset win over the juggernaut Jaguars, the Giants are no pushovers.

If the Eagles go 5-1...

The Giants, who have a game in hand and play later this weekend, would need to lose five of their remaining seven games. Their schedule isn't easy. New York faces the first place 49ers to start December, then the Seahawks in Seattle, and then the surprisingly solid Browns before back-to-back road games in Detroit and Dallas.

The Commanders would need to lose at least three times and the Cowboys twice. It bares mentioning that if the Cowboys win four of their final five and the Eagles win five of six in this scenario, the NFC East would come down to a tiebreaker between the two clubs (they split the season series).

If the Eagles go 4-2...

This scenario would see the Eagles finish the year with a losing 8-9 record. They would need a ton of help, and all of the other NFC East teams to finish with no more than seven wins respectively (or win a tiebreaker against the Cowboys). Because the Commanders and Giants tied eachother earlier this year, it means the Eagles must have more wins than both. The Giants would need to finish 1-6 for this scenario to give the Eagles a division title, with the rest of the NFC East taking a similar nosedive — Washington would need to lose four times and Dallas three.

If the Eagles go 3-3...

It's barely worth discussing this outcome, but it's theoretically possible for the Eagles to go 3-3 and the Giants to go 0-7. The Commanders and Cowboys would need to win no more than two games apiece the rest of the way. Washington plays the Titans and the Falcons later this season after playing the lowly Cardinals this coming Sunday — it's hard to imagine them losing to those teams but you never know.

It's happened before...

While extremely unlikely, there is more precedent than you might think for a team in the Eagles' situation making the postseason:

• We have to start with the 2006 Eagles, who were 5-6 and trailing the 8-4 Cowboys with four games to play. Jeff Garcia led them to five straight wins as Dallas went 1-3. Philly won the NFC East and beat the Giants in their first playoff game.

• In 2008, the Chargers overcame a 4-8 start to finish 8-8 and catch the then 8-5 Broncos.

• In 2013, the Packers won three of their last four games as two divisional opponents melted down to win the NFC North.

• In 2014, the 3-8-1 Panthers won four games in a row to slip into the postseason. They actually won their Divisional game that January too.

• In 2022, Doug Pederson's Jaguars started 4-8 and won their way into an AFC South title thanks to a Carson Wentz meltdown in Indy and five straight wins, though it was a historically weak division.



Perhaps this kind of back-door playoff qualification makes teams battle-tested, as four of the five teams above won a playoff game after they miraculously made the bracket.

The Athletic gives the Eagles a statistical 2% chance of making the postseason, with all of the above scenarios in mind. NFL.com says 3%.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

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