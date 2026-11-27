In their Week 12 win over the Dallas Cowboys the Philadelphia Eagles played 60 snaps on offense and 77 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some special recognition.

Quarterback

• 60 snaps: Joe Milton

Notes: Milton was 21 of 31 for 331 yards, 3 TDs, and 1 INT. He made a lot of great plays against he Cowboys, and he might have the strongest arm in the NFL. There's little doubt after Thanksgiving night that the Eagles are going to want him on the roster in 2027, even if only as the QB2. We'll have more on what it will cost to keep Milton at some point this week.

Running back

• 50 snaps: Will Shipley



• 10 snaps: Saquon Barkley

• 1 snap: Jaydon Blue



Notes: Barkley has been playing through an assortment of injuries all season, most notably hamstring, back, and most recently, a neck (stinger) injury.

He got five carries for seven yards in this game, before leaving with a stinger. That's the fourth time this season that Barkley has gotten single-digit carries because he had to come out of the game with new or pre-existing injuries. He got four carries against the Titans, two carries against the Rams, seven carries against the Cowboys (Week 7), and 5 carries against the Cowboys (Week 12).

The Eagles' win over the Cowboys doesn't change the fact that the Eagles are still extreme longshots to make the playoffs, and likely not to make any real noise even if they get in. Continuing to allow Barkley to play through these injuries is madness. Let him get healthy so that he can actually stay in a game long enough to make an impact.

Wide receiver

• 52 snaps: Makai Lemon



• 50 snaps: Darius Cooper



• 44 snaps: DeVonta Smith



• 19 snaps: Elijah Moore

• 1 snap: Britain Covey



Notes: Smith was a star against the Cowboys, catching 11 passes for 200 yards and two TDs. He got 45 percent of the target share, as he should.

Lemon had five catches for 51 yards and a TD.

JOE MILTON FINDS MAKAI LEMON FOR THE TD!!



📺 FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/3dkBICvyAW — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 27, 2026

What a throw on the run, by the way.

Moore added three catches for 57 yards.

Tight end

• 29 snaps: Zach Ertz



• 21 snaps: Eli Stowers



• 12 snaps: Johnny Mundt

• 9 snaps: Dallas Goedert



Notes: Goedert left with a shoulder injury and did not return. After the game his right arm was in a sling, which is a pretty clear indication that he will probably miss some time.

Offensive line

• 60 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Drew Kendall, Tyler Steen, Markel Bell

• 1 snap: John Ojukwu

Notes: Milton was sacked five times, but without having rewatched yet I'm unsure how many of those were on the offensive line.

Bell false started late in the Eagles' final drive, which made Jake Elliott's game-winning field goal a little longer. He breathed a sigh of relief when Elliott drilled it anyway.

Edge defenders

• 52 snaps each: Nolan Smith, Jonathan Greenard



• 48 snaps: Jalyx Hunt



• 2 snaps: Mason Reiger

Notes: There's isn't a lot to say about the edge guys, but they all seem to finally be healthy with no restrictions on playing time.

Interior defensive line

• 64 snaps: Jalen Carter



• 60 snaps: Moro Ojomo



• 39 snaps: Byron Young



• 19 snaps: Ty Robinson

• 5 snaps: Gabe Hall



Notes: Robinson had a the key blocked punt that was returned for a TD. He also had the biggest play of the night defensively when he sacked Dak Prescott on 4th and 1.

Carter didn't have any stats through the first three quarters, but he had three tackles and a sack in the fourth quarter.

Linebacker

• 77 snaps: Jeremiah Trotter



• 73 snaps: Jihaad Campbell

Notes: Trotter had 12 tackles and a sack. He now has four straight games with double-digit tackles. He's an NFL starter.

Cornerback and safety

• 77 snaps each: Quinyon Mitchell, Riq Woolen, Andrew Mukuba



• 42 snaps: Marcus Epps



• 39 snaps: Michael Carter



• 28 snaps: Kenny Moore



• 8 snaps: Cole Wisniewski

• 4 snaps each: Cooper DeJean, Mac McWilliams



Notes: DeJean left with a concussion and did not return. He'll have a few extra days on the Eagles' mini-bye to be ready for Week 13 against the Cardinals. It's hard to speculate on the severity of concussions, but he was obviously woozy while walking to the medical tent for evaluation.

Mitchell gave up some plays, but he was playing with a hamstring injury and he didn't miss a snap.

I want to see more of Wisniewski after he came downhill and walloped Javonte Williams.

Rookie 7th-round pick Cole Wisniewski makes a big hit 😳



PHIvsDAL on FOX/FOX One/Tubi

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/mhXVL2IJyG — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

And, of course, Moore had the gift TD return on Robinson's blocked punt.

Three stars 🤩

⭐⭐⭐: DeVonta Smith

🌟🌟: Joe Milton

✨: Ty Robinson

Game ball 🏈

Joe Milton: We'll give the game ball to Milton, since he was able to have the best game of his career against the team that cut him.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader