Eagles fans are thankful for Joe Milton.

A sentence no one ever thought they'd read on Thanksgiving Day, this year or any.

In a holiday shootout for the ages, the Eagles came back from an 21-point deficit against their hated rivals the Cowboys, and improbably Philadelphia got punched and got back up, over and over again, and won on a last second Jake Elliott 60 yard field goal, 39-38.

The offense had juice. The defense, while flimsy and flawed, made some big plays. And maybe, just maybe the Eagles season isn't destined for the dumpster fire after all. At 4-7, they're still breathing in a lackluster NFC East. They also beat the Cowboys in prime time on Thanksgiving day — not bad at all.

As we do every week, here's a look at a reason for optimism after an ugly afternoon of football, and perhaps a bigger reason for concern:

Stock up: Joe Milton, Eagles QB1 📈

A few weeks ago, Milton was on the Cowboys' practice squad. Thursday, he started a football game against them and looked pretty damn good.

Facing a ton of pressure as Philly's offensive line got beat routinely at the line of scrimmage, Milton had his best game as a pro, and has noticeably improved with each of his three Eagles starts.

He showed tons of poise and confidence, slinging the ball to DeVonta Smith and other Eagles receivers — including a few who couldn't keep their hands on his fastball.

Last week at home against the Steelers, Milton overthrew two key passes in the game that could have been huge gains or even touchdowns to Smith — who is damn hard to overthrow. He doesn't like being called "Bazooka Joe" because it sort of implies a lack of accuracy. He's starting to buck that trend.

Game Passing stats Week 9 vs. Giants 18-for-34, 169 yards, 66.9 QB rate Week 11 vs. Steelers 11-for-21, 141 yards, 73.7 QB rate Week 12 vs. Cowboys 21-for-31, 331 yards, 3 TD, INT, 121.8 QB rate



Watch him use his legs to evade defenders — and to avoid back-to-back sacks after taking a big loss on the play prior — extending this play to find Makai Lemon for a first down:

Milton scrambles and finds Makai Lemon to convert on 3rd and long 🔥



PHIvsDAL on FOX/FOX One/Tubi

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/5VDZMI6ZOn — NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2026

The highlight play of Milton's career so far came when he unleashed his full Bazooka, bombing the football 50 yards to Smith, who scored to get the Eagles back into things in the second, 21-10:

According to NFL Next Gen Stats this Joe Milton throw was 64.4 yards in air distance - the longest pass TD by an Eagles QB in the Next Gen Stats era (2016)! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/OkPqawM5Ef — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 26, 2026

The 26-year-old did it again in the third, a 45-yard scramble and hurl that a wide open Smith caught for another touchdown (he had seven catches for 159 yards) and added a score with his legs in the fourth as the Eagles tried got within one score for the second time in a shootout final frame.

While he still probably isn't flashing consistently (at least not yet) like a franchise quarterback, or a player who is a no-brainer to start in the NFL, he might be putting together some real tape to land him in the "solid backup" tier of NFL quarterbacks. He's certainly more dynamic and shows more promise than Tanner McKee.

Stock down: Third and long (on defense) 📉

The Eagles' improving defense was a mirage.

Back at it against one of the NFL's elite offenses, the unit was just pathetic, surrendering 416 yards, 38 points and 35:01 in time of possession.

Granted, the Cowboys have made short work of more than a few solid defenses over the last few years, but the Eagles had some momentum after really good games against the Giants and Steelers.

For whatever reason, their third-down defense was basically invisible in Week 12. Entering action Thursday, the Eagles were a league-average unit on third down, ranking exactly 16th of 32 teams with a 39.3% success rate allowed to offenses.

Dallas converted 7-of-14 of them, including two inexcusable slip-ups.

On the Cowboys' opening drive, Dak Prescott converted on third and 18, finding a wide-open CeeDee Lamb as they'd eventually find paydirt.

Minutes later, the Eagles defense once again looked poised to get the football back with a third and 16 after a Dallas penalty late in the first quarter. An incredible catch by Pickens kept the drive alive and led to six more points:

Just another acrobatic George Pickens grab 😳



PHIvsDAL on FOX/FOX One/Tubi

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/V7WMsA667E — NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2026

Guess what happened on the Cowboys' fourth touchdown? If you guessed a third-and-long conversion (this one was in the red zone, third and 12 from the 12), you guessed right. Javante Williams scored his third of the game on a catch-and-run, with way too much space between himself and the end zone.

The secondary was overmatched in more ways than one, with a bevy of brutal pass interference calls, including one by Quinyon Mitchell at the end of the second half in the end zone, making things even easier for the high-powered Cowboys.

It hasn't happened for ages — but the Eagles' defense was bailed out by it's energetic offense in the win for the ages.