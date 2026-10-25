More Sports:

October 25, 2026

Eagles 2027 first-round draft pick position tracker

Where will the Eagles be picking in the 2027 NFL Draft? We'll track that here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
102526HowieRoseman1 Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Howie Roseman has had a shaky last couple of drafts, but he doesn't often miss with high picks.

The Philadelphia Eagles' 2026 season is going poorly. Jalen Hurts' season is over, Lane Johnson retired, a whole lot of other players are injured, the offense stinks, and there's little evidence that fixes are on the horizon.

BUT... one silver lining if the carnage continues is that there could be a top 10 pick in the 2027 draft in the Eagles' future. Recent franchise top 10 picks include Lane Johnson, Carson Wentz, DeVonta Smith, and Jalen Carter. 

Here we'll track where that pick is projected to land throughout the season.

Heading into Week 7, the Eagles were in the 7th draft spot. After losses by the Colts, Jets, Saints, and Texans during the 1:00 window of games, the Eagles got bumped back to the 11th spot. Via Tankathon

102526TankEaglesWeek7

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Draft

Featured

iStock-1678741974 - 100 percent.png

100% clean energy* without solar panels
Limited - Jefferson Health Focal Therapy

Chris beats prostate cancer with radiation-free, high-intensity focused ultrasound

Just In

Must Read

Government

Pennsylvania enacts school cellphone ban

School Cellphone ban

Halloween

45 things to do Halloween weekend in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey

halloween-weekend-events-collage-700x500.png

Health News

Who's at risk of getting blood clots, what are the symptoms, and when does a diagnosis become more serious?

Hurts Blood Clots

Travel

A record pursuit

Toy cars Guinness record

Festivals

30 food trucks coming to Linvilla Orchards for Pumpkinland's final weekend

Food Truck Frenzy at Linvilla Orchards

Eagles

Week 7 NFL straight up, against the spread, and survivor pool picks

102226DakPrescott

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved