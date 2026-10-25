Eagles 2027 first-round draft pick position tracker

The Philadelphia Eagles' 2026 season is going poorly. Jalen Hurts' season is over, Lane Johnson retired, a whole lot of other players are injured, the offense stinks, and there's little evidence that fixes are on the horizon.

BUT... one silver lining if the carnage continues is that there could be a top 10 pick in the 2027 draft in the Eagles' future. Recent franchise top 10 picks include Lane Johnson, Carson Wentz, DeVonta Smith, and Jalen Carter.

Here we'll track where that pick is projected to land throughout the season.

Heading into Week 7, the Eagles were in the 7th draft spot. After losses by the Colts, Jets, Saints, and Texans during the 1:00 window of games, the Eagles got bumped back to the 11th spot. Via Tankathon:

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