Holiday shoppers looking for handmade gifts will have plenty to explore when the Holiday Art Star Craft Bazaar returns to Rivers Casino Philadelphia on Small Business Saturday weekend.

The two-day market will bring 80 independent artists and makers to the casino's Event Center on Nov. 28-29, with jewelry, pottery, stained glass, clothing, art prints and other handmade goods available for holiday shopping.

Participating vendors include Philadelphia Bee Co., Queer Candle Co., Miss Millie Ceramics, Winton Glass and Philly Yo' Self. According to organizers, more than 20 vendors are new to the event.

Beyond the shopping, attendees can try hands-on craft activities or browse a mini art print vending machine from Philadelphia artist Fabiola Lara. Fishtown restaurant Cedar Point will serve lunch, snacks and sweet treats, with a cash bar also available.

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The weekend will also feature a free raffle with handmade items donated by vendors, holiday photo opportunities with Arthur Star, the market's pink unicorn mascot, and free tote bag giveaways. Organizers plan to distribute 75 bags at 11 a.m. and another 75 at 3 p.m. each day, while supplies last.

The market runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission costs $3, but entry is free during the final hour each day and for children 12 and younger throughout the event.

The Holiday Art Star Craft Bazaar takes place at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, 1001 N. Delaware Ave., with free parking available. The Event Center is on the second floor, accessible through the casino's north entrance.

The complete vendor lineup and additional information are available on the Holiday Art Star Craft Bazaar website.

Dates: Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. each day

Location: Event Center at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, 1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

Admission: $3 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free from 4-5 p.m.; children 12 and younger free all day

Parking: Free on-site

Information: Holiday Art Star Craft Bazaar

Vendors: 2026 vendor lineup

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