Congress Hall's annual Winter Wonderland returns to Cape May on Friday, Nov. 27, bringing Christmas lights, a holiday market, train rides and a carousel to the historic beachfront hotel.

The celebration runs through Dec. 31, with the hotel's Grand Lawn decorated for the season and an Enchanted Vendor Village featuring holiday gifts and treats. Food and drinks will include hot chocolate, spiced cider, freshly baked cookies, roasted chestnuts and holiday pies.

The Congress Hall Express will take passengers through a North Pole-themed setting, while a carousel will also operate on the hotel grounds. Both rides are scheduled to begin Nov. 28 and cost $5 per person, per ride. Operations are weather-dependent.

Thanksgiving weekend will include several holiday activities. Santa's Workshop will offer Christmas crafts on Friday, Nov. 27. Breakfast with Santa and Storytime with Mrs. Claus are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28. Breakfast reservations are required.

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The annual Christmas tree lighting will take place Friday, Dec. 4, on the Grand Lawn. The celebration runs from 6-9 p.m., with live music from the Festival Choir before the tree is illuminated. The event is open to the public, although strollers are not permitted in the lawn area directly in front of the stage.

Winter Wonderland is open Thursdays from 3-8 p.m., Fridays from 2-9 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Special hours apply on select dates, including additional operating days during Christmas week.

More information, including event schedules, ride details and reservations, is available on Congress Hall's Winter Wonderland page.

Dates: Nov. 27-Dec. 31, 2026

Hours: Thursdays, 3-8 p.m.; Fridays, 2-9 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Additional holiday-week hours may apply.

Location: Congress Hall, 200 Congress Place, Cape May, NJ 08204

Activities: Holiday market, train and carousel rides, seasonal food and drinks, Santa activities, children's crafts and special holiday events

Train and carousel: Beginning Nov. 28; $5 per person, per ride; weather-dependent

Tree lighting: Friday, Dec. 4, 6-9 p.m.; open to the public

Information: Congress Hall Winter Wonderland

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