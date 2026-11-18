Young adults are having a harder time tolerating uncertainty, which may help explain spiking anxiety rates, a new study suggests.

The researchers analyzed data from more than 35,000 college-aged adults in the United States and Canada who participated in 138 different studies between 2007 and 2025. The studies each had asked participants to rate their levels of intolerance of uncertainty, defined as difficulty enduring the perceived absence of important information or situations where the outcome is unknown.

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Intolerance of uncertainty "is not itself a health outcome or a root cause of disease, but an intermediary cognitive process that contributes to the development of anxiety," Katherine Keyes, an epidemiology professor at Columbia University, said in a news release.

The study, published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry, found that people's intolerance of uncertainty steadily increased between 1992 and 2023. But their intolerance levels rose three times as fast from 2012 to 2023 as they did from 1992 to 2011.

A complex web of factors may be contributing to lower tolerance of uncertainty, including increased use of cellphones and social media, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising rates of loneliness – as well as financial stress and adverse childhood experiences, according to the researchers.

"It is likely that these factors are intertwined and mutually reinforcing, jointly contributing to population-level increases in intolerance of uncertainty and anxiety among young adults," researcher Jeroen Van Baar, said in the news release.

Keyes told the New York Times that young adults' increased inability to tolerate uncertainty likely stems from "increasing political polarization, economic uncertainty, political uncertainty and the rise of information technology," and may be fueling rising anxiety rates.

The American Psychological Association's most recent Stress in America Survey, published last January, found that 68% of respondents said they "have become accustomed to living with uncertainty." The findings also showed that nearly 8 in 10 adults reported financial concerns about rent, mortgage, childcare, groceries and transportation to be their primary stressors.

About one third of young adults said they had put decisions about the future on hold due to feelings of uncertainty and being overwhelmed.

How to cope with uncertainty

The American Psychological Association offers this advice on how to cope with uncertainty: