The Philadelphia Eagles have lost seven straight games, partly because they have been ravaged by injuries and other losses, most notably Jalen Hurts' season being ended by blood clots and Lane Johnson's surprise retirement. They did have their bye Week 10, so their Week 11 injury report is shorter than it has been the last few weeks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a couple of notable wide receivers on injured reserve, but are otherwise very healthy for a mid-November game.

Here's the Eagles-Steelers injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status LB Zack Baun Back DNP

WR DeVonta Smith Hamstring Limited WR Dontayvion Wicks Ankle Limited EDGE Nolan Smith Illness Limited RB Will Shipley Foot Limited S Michael Carter Abdomen Limited WR/RS Britain Covey Knee Limited CB Jonathan Jones Hamstring Limited RB Saquon Barkley Hamstring Full LB Jihaad Campbell Hamstring/Quad Full EDGE Jonathan Greenard Ankle Full QB Tanner McKee Rib Full S Andrew Mukuba Knee Full LB Smael Mondon Ankle Full



Wednesday notes:

• Zack Baun suffered a back injury against the Giants and did not return to the field. I wouldn't count on him playing this week. The Eagles' starters at linebacker will likely be Jihaad Campbell and Jeremiah Trotter.

• DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are likely to return to the field after missing the last three games.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• QB Jalen Hurts (IR, season over): Hurts is out indefinitely with blood clots in his lungs. Tanner McKee took over initially as the team's starting quarterback, but he will be replaced by Joe Milton this Sunday.

• RT Lane Johnson (retirement): Johnson is one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history. He retired abruptly after Week 4.



• RB Tank Bigsby (IR, eligible to return at any time): Bigsby suffered an injury Week 4 against the Rams that required core muscle surgery. He will likely return this season, but is expected to miss around two months.

• RB Will Shipley (IR, 21-day practice window opened 11/16): Shipley suffered a Lisfranc injury. He is the Eagles' best RB in pass protection, but he only has 57 yards on 20 carries this season.





Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status EDGE Nick Herbig Hip/Ribs DNP

LB Patrick Queen Hand Limited WR Michael Pittman Foot Limited S DeShon Elliott Knee Limited WR Roman Wilson Hand Full OG Gennings Dunker Knee Full



Wednesday notes:

• Nick Herbig is the only Steeler who didn't practice.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• WR Michael Pittman (IR, 21-day practice window activated): The Steelers acquired Pittman in a trade this offseason with Indianapolis that only required a 6th/7th round pick swap, because the Colts were trying to dump his contract. Pittman has only played in three games this season because of plantar fasciitis, but he is expected to return at some point this season. He has 7 catches for 89 yards this season.

• WR Roman Wilson (IR, 21-day practice window activated): Wilson is a speed receiver the Steelers selected in the third round of the 2024 draft. He has 14 catches for 188 yards and 2 TDs this season. He landed on IR with a finger dislocation.



• LG Mason McCormick (IR): McCormick is the Steelers' starting LG. He suffered an ankle dislocation Week 10 against the Bengals. Fourth year player Spencer Anderson has filled in.



• iDL Sebastian Joseph-Day (IR): Rotational vet, 10 tackles, 0 sacks.



• OL Gennings Dunker (IR, 21-day practice window activated): Dunker is a third-round rookie who suffered an MCL sprain in practice. He has not yet appeared in any games for the Steelers.

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