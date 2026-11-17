Philadelphia will host four Army-Navy football games over a seven-year span following the previously announced matchup at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 4, 2027, officials announced Tuesday.

One of most storied rivalries in sports will return to the city in 2028, 2030, 2032 and 2034, with nearly 70,000 fans expected to fill the stadium to watch the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen face off.

The weekend will also feature the Patriot Games — an annual multi-event athletic competition between midshipman and cadets — as well as a pep rally and the Red, White & You outreach program for veterans.

There's also an economic boom that comes with hosting the game, as it's been previously reported that it generates between $30 million and $35 million in revenue for the city.

"Philly is ready to welcome America's Game back home," Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement. "As our city celebrates the nation's 250th anniversary, securing four more Army-Navy Games is another historic moment for Philadelphia. We're ready for great games and to welcome visitors with the warmth Philly is known for."

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pa.), a West Point alumni and Army veteran, said the game belongs in Philadelphia and it's been a priority of his to bring it back to the city since he took office in 2025.

The Army-Navy game dates back to 1890, with the Midshipmen holding a 63-55-7 edge in the series. Philadelphia has hosted the game 90 times, more than any other city in the country.

In 2022, it was announced that the city would take a five-year break from hosting — the longest hiatus it's had since the 1930s — as it rotated between stadiums in Massachusetts, New Jersey and Maryland.

The locations for the remaining games from 2028-2034 have yet to be announced, and other cities can submit bids for those in January 2027.