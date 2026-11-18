Christmas trees, holiday decorations and candlelight are filling the rooms of Fonthill Castle in Doylestown, where people can explore the historic home throughout the holiday season.

The Bucks County landmark, once home to archaeologist and tilemaker Henry Chapman Mercer, is offering three types of holiday tours through December. Depending on when they visit, people can take a guided tour, explore the decorated rooms at their own pace or see the castle illuminated by candlelight.

The festivities began Nov. 14, with tours continuing on select dates through Dec. 31.

During the daily holiday tours, guides share stories about Mercer and his unusual home as they lead groups through its decorated rooms. These hourlong tours are available through Dec. 22.

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The Holiday Lights Meander lets people explore the castle’s decorated rooms and Christmas trees at their own pace, with guides stationed along the route to answer questions. The 45-minute experience is available on select dates from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31.

Courtesy/Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle Courtesy/Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle Children admire a decorated Christmas tree inside Fonthill Castle in Doylestown, where holiday tours and seasonal displays will continue on select dates through Dec. 31.

For a different look at the castle, Holiday Evening Tours highlight the Christmas trees and Mercer's decorative ceramic tiles by candlelight. The guided evening visits last about 45 minutes and are available on select dates through Dec. 23.

Adult tickets cost $20 for daytime tours and the Holiday Lights Meander, while evening tours cost $35.

Fonthill Castle is located at 525 E. Court St. in Doylestown, with parking accessible from the main entrance on Swamp Road (Route 313). Because of the castle’s historic design, visitors should be aware that some areas have steep staircases and narrow, uneven passageways that may be difficult to navigate.

Tickets, available dates and additional information can be found on Fonthill Castle's holiday events page.

Dates: Nov. 14-Dec. 31, 2026, depending on tour type

Times: Vary by date and tour; advance reservations recommended

Location: Fonthill Castle, 525 E. Court St., Doylestown, PA 18901

Admission: Adult tickets $20 for daytime guided tours and Holiday Lights Meander; $35 for evening tours.

Duration: 60 minutes for daytime tours; 45 minutes for Meander and evening tours

Tickets: Fonthill Castle

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