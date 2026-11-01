Conshohocken Winter Market will return with 40 local vendors and a heated shopping tent

November 01, 2026
The Conshohocken Winter Market will return to the plaza outside Hotel West & Main for two December weekends of holiday shopping inside a heated tent.
Forty local vendors will participate across Dec. 4-6 and 11-13 at 46 Fayette St. Local musicians will perform, and the hotel’s 1874 Social will serve seasonal food and drink specials.
The market will feature a different mix of vendors each weekend. Hours will be 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.
The hotel will also offer igloo dining at 1874 Social throughout the winter, with reservations available.
During the market’s second weekend, Hook & Ladder will offer Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 12-13, with seatings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
More information about the hotel’s holiday activities is available through Hotel West & Main.
Dates: Dec. 4-6 and 11-13, 2026
Hours: Fridays, 5-8 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Plaza beside Hotel West & Main, 46 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428
Vendors: 40 local vendors across two weekends
Also featuring: Live holiday music and seasonal food and drinks from 1874 Social
Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.