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November 01, 2026

Conshohocken Winter Market will return with 40 local vendors and a heated shopping tent

The market outside Hotel West & Main will run Dec. 4-6 and 11-13, with live holiday music and seasonal food and drinks.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Shopping
Conshohocken Winter Market Provided Courtesy/Hotel West & Main

The Conshohocken Winter Market will return Dec. 4-6 and 11-13, with 40 local vendors participating across two weekends inside a heated tent beside Hotel West & Main.

The Conshohocken Winter Market will return to the plaza outside Hotel West & Main for two December weekends of holiday shopping inside a heated tent.

Forty local vendors will participate across Dec. 4-6 and 11-13 at 46 Fayette St. Local musicians will perform, and the hotel’s 1874 Social will serve seasonal food and drink specials.

The market will feature a different mix of vendors each weekend. Hours will be 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.

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The hotel will also offer igloo dining at 1874 Social throughout the winter, with reservations available.

During the market’s second weekend, Hook & Ladder will offer Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 12-13, with seatings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

More information about the hotel’s holiday activities is available through Hotel West & Main.

Conshohocken Winter Market

Dates: Dec. 4-6 and 11-13, 2026
Hours: Fridays, 5-8 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Plaza beside Hotel West & Main, 46 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428
Vendors: 40 local vendors across two weekends
Also featuring: Live holiday music and seasonal food and drinks from 1874 Social

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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