Christmas gets creepy at Fort Mifflin with Krampusnacht, 50-plus vendors and wrestling Santa

Santa Claus will be wrestling, fire performers will be lighting up the night, and Christmas shopping will take a decidedly darker turn at Fort Mifflin this December.

The historic Philadelphia fort will host its second annual Krampusnacht on Saturday, Dec. 5, bringing together gothic holiday traditions, punk-inspired entertainment and an alternative Christmas market with more than 50 vendors.

The festival takes its name from Krampus, the horned creature of Alpine folklore known for punishing misbehaving children while St. Nicholas rewards the good ones. At Fort Mifflin, that darker side of Christmas gets a Philadelphia spin, with unusual performances, costumes and plenty of holiday mischief.

Melody Market will organize the shopping area, featuring more than 50 local vendors, artists and makers offering crafts, artwork, oddities and other unusual finds. It's a chance to find something beyond the usual ornaments and stocking stuffers.

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The entertainment will be anything but traditional. Santa will step into the wrestling ring, while the Squidling Bros bring fire, drag and sideshow performances to the festivities. Live music from Polkadelphia and axe throwing will round out the lineup.

Attendees are encouraged to dress for the occasion, whether that means Victorian gothic attire, punk leather, an unusual Christmas sweater or a full set of Krampus horns.

Local breweries and distilleries will serve craft beer, spirits and hot cocktails, while food trucks and other vendors will offer something to eat throughout the evening.

The setting is part of the appeal. Fort Mifflin, a centuries-old military fortification near Philadelphia International Airport, provides an appropriately eerie backdrop for a Christmas celebration that leans into the strange rather than the sentimental.

The event also has a purpose beyond the festivities. Krampusnacht serves as a fundraiser for Fort Mifflin, helping support preservation work and educational programs at the historic site.

The festival runs from 6 to 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 5. General admission starts at $32.18, including fees, while VIP happy-hour packages start at $49.38. Tickets are available through Bucket Listers.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026

Time: 6-10:30 p.m.

Location: Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Road, Philadelphia, PA 19153

Admission: General admission from $32.18; VIP happy-hour packages from $49.38, including fees

Activities: Wrestling Santa, fire and sideshow performances, drag, music by Polkadelphia, axe throwing and a gothic Christmas market with more than 50 vendors

Food and drinks: Local food vendors, breweries, distilleries and hot cocktails

Dress: Costumes encouraged

Parking: Limited on-site parking; paid parking or a VIP parking package may be required

Tickets and information: Bucket Listers

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