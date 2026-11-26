The Philadelphia Eagles have a 3-7 record in this down season, partly because they have been ravaged by injuries and other losses, most notably with Jalen Hurts' season being ended by blood clots and Lane Johnson's surprise retirement.

The Dallas Cowboys have a long list of players on their injury report as well, but have largely avoided serious injuries this season, as they do not have many important players on injured reserve.

Here are the Eagles' and Cowboys' inactives, with analysis.

• CB Jonathan Jones: Riq Woolen was benched in favor of Jones last Sunday against the Steelers, but he re-entered the game after Jones injured his ankle. Woolen will presumably start again at CB2.

• EDGE Arnold Ebiketie: Ebiketie has an oblique injury and did not practice all week.



• EDGE A.J. Epenesa: Epenesa is an interesting healthy scratch, especially with Ebiketie out. The Eagles elevated EDGE Mason Reiger for this game.

• TE Grant Calcaterra: The Eagles carry five tight ends for no good reason.



• OT Ajani Cornelius: The Eagles added Cornelius off of waivers from the Cowboys earlier this week.

• QB Cole Payton: Payton will be the emergency quarterback.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• QB Jalen Hurts (IR, season over): Hurts is out indefinitely with blood clots in his lungs. Tanner McKee took over initially as the team's starting quarterback, but he will be replaced by Joe Milton this Sunday.

• RT Lane Johnson (retirement): Johnson is one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history. He retired abruptly after Week 4.



• LB Zack Baun (IR, eligible to return after Week 14): Baun suffered a back injury Week 9 against the Giants, left the game, and did not return. He then landed on IR. In eight games played this season, Baun had 65 tackles (8 for loss) and 2 sacks. He was a rare Eagles defender to play anywhere near their standard this season.

• WR Dontayvion Wicks (IR, eligible to return after Week 14): Wicks earned a starting job in training camp and had a decent enough start to the season, catching 7 passes for 147 yards and a TD in the first two games, both of which were wins. However, he cooled off a bit thereafter and has missed the last three games with an ankle injury before landing on IR. On the season, Wicks has 19 catches for 284 yards and 1 TD.



• RB Tank Bigsby (IR, eligible to return at any time): Bigsby suffered an injury Week 4 against the Rams that required core muscle surgery. He will likely return this season, but is expected to miss around two months.





The Cowboys' inactives:

Cowboys inactives vs. Eagles:



RG Tyler Booker (ankle)

WR Jonathan Mingo (ankle)

S P.J. Locke (concussion)

TE Jake Ferguson (ankle/knee)

DT Jonathan Bullard

LB Jaishawn Barham — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 26, 2026

• Tyler Booker is the Cowboys' starting RG. He gave Jalen Carter fits in the Eagles-Cowboys matchup a month ago. Booker will be replaced in the lineup by T.J. Bass.

• Jake Ferguson is the Cowboys' TE1. However, he hasn't been used much as a receiver this season, as he has just 19 catches for 136 yards and 4 TDs.



• Jaishawn Barham is a surprise inactive. He's a rookie starter at linebacker.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• CB DaRon Bland (IR): Bland suffered a high ankle sprain against the 49ers Week 10 and landed on IR. Bland had an incredible season in 2023, when he had 9 INTs, 5 of which he returned for touchdowns. He has not been the same player since, but remains a starting corner for Dallas.



• S Jalen Thompson (IR): The Cowboys signed Thompson to a three-year deal worth up to $33 million. He was probably their biggest free agent signing this offseason, and their only starter on IR. Thompson had a productive three-year stretch from 2021 to 2023, when he had 8 INTs and averaged over 100 tackles per season. However, in the last two seasons, Thompson has 0 INTs and 1 FF. He is on IR with a hamstring injury. His 21-day practice window is open.

• EDGE Malachi Lawrence (IR): Lawrence is a first-round rookie who hasn't done much yet this season. 8 games, 13 tackles, 1 sack. He landed on IR after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Cardinals Week 8.



• RB Malik Davis (IR): Davis suffered a serious hip injury before the start of the season, and his season is over. In 2025, he had 52 carries for 250 yards and 2 TDs.



• CB Devin Moore (IR): Fourth-round rookie, groin injury, hasn't yet played. His 21-day practice window is open.

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