One Thanksgiving growing up, my mother put the freshly roasted turkey on the kitchen table. Pumpkin, our golden retriever, jumped up, pulled the pan and bird to the floor and started her feast. The next year my mother said, "Can I just make scrambled eggs?"

If your family has a more traditional Thanksgiving than mine tended to have, then your problem will be not having had a meal at all but figuring out what to do with all the leftovers and how to store them safely.

Here are the best storage tips and options for healthy Thanksgiving leftover recipes.

How to store and how long to keep leftovers

I felt slightly better about our Thanksgiving mishaps when I went to my friend's house one year after the holiday and found the turkey carcass in the microwave where her mother had stashed it. Even as an uncultivated adolescent, I knew that probably wasn't a good idea.

Instead, the USDA says that to prevent bacterial growth, it's important to keep food out of the "danger zone." Anything cooked should stay at 140 degrees or warmer and be eaten or refrigerated within two hours. It's OK to put hot food directly into the refrigerator.

The American Heart Association recommends cutting or dividing up large amounts of leftovers into portions you and your family will realistically eat at one meal to make storage easier. This step will help avoid unnecessary reheating and re-refrigerating of items, which can put the food back into that danger zone. Leftovers are generally good for about three to four days in the fridge and about three to four months in the freezer.

For safe storage, use shallow, covered containers. Consumer Reports also recommends using silicone storage bags, which makes it easier to squeeze leftovers into nooks and crannies in an overstuffed fridge.

Make sure to reheat leftovers to an internal temperature of 165 degrees before eating. If you have any doubt about whether it's safe to eat a dish of leftovers, toss it, the Heart Association warns.

Fruit pies – like apple and cherry – can stay on the counter covered in wrap for a couple of days. Make sure to put any pie that contains dairy filling, such as pumpkin, covered into the fridge, Consumer Reports says.

Healthy Thanksgiving leftovers recipes

EatingWell offers a variety of recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers, including this turkey and wild rice soup with vegetables — which is rich in fiber and protein — and this turkey stew.

Business Insider suggests using leftover cranberry sauce to make a tart salad dressing and using excess sweet potatoes to make a healthy smoothie.

Women's Health suggests this vegan Thanksgiving leftover pizza. Those who aren't vegan can add leftover bits of turkey on top.