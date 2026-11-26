Joel Embiid (illness) is questionable and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is out for the Sixers' road game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday on the front end of a back-to-back, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Thursday:

The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's game @ Indiana:



Joel Embiid – illness – QUESTIONABLE



Jaylen Brown – hamstring – OUT



This is the front end of a back-to-back. Sixers clinch NBA Cup group with a win. — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 26, 2026

Embiid has missed two straight games due to an unspecified illness; Sixers head coach Nick Nurse was noncommittal on Wednesday when asked if Embiid would join the team on its trip to Indianapolis and Houston.

Brown missed two games last week due to a low-grade hamstring strain. Six quarters into his return, Brown went to the locker room with tightness in the same hamstring during Wednesday's win over the Miami Heat. He was promptly ruled out for the second half.

If the Sixers beat the Pacers, they will win Eastern Conference Group B in the 2026 NBA Cup and advance to the Knockout Rounds for the first time in four tries. And, for the third time in a month, they will face a Tyrese Haliburton-less Pacers team. Indiana will also be without reserve swingman Ben Sheppard, while veteran big Larry Nance Jr. and former Sixers role players Kelly Oubre Jr. and T.J. McConnell are all questionable.