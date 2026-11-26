Over the last couple of days the Philadelphia Eagles have made five roster moves. Let's round those up here.

They activated LB Chance Campbell to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

With Zack Baun on injured reserve the Eagles only had three linebackers — Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter, and Smael Mondoon — on their 53-man roster.

Campbell was a common inclusion on a number of beat reporters' 53-man roster projections this summer (a) because he had drawn praise from a lot of players in the locker room last year, (b) he drew heavy praise from Vic Fangio during camp, and (c) he has impressive athletic traits.

However, Campbell missed time during camp, did not make the 53, and returned to the practice squad. Campbell has talent, but has not be durable throughout his five NFL seasons.

They activated Gabe Hall to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

The Eagles signed Hall as an undrafted rookie in 2024, and he has mostly been on the Eagles' practice squad since. He has appeared in three career regular season games, including against the Steelers last Sunday. If Aaron Rodgers never plays another NFL snap, Hall will be the last player to have sacked him.

With Jordan Davis shipped off to Jacksonville, the Eagles had an open spot on the interior of their defensive line.

They waived C/G Jake Majors

Majors has actually started two games for the Eagles this season at center. He is a back of the roster player who will likely be back on the practice squad should he clear waivers.

They elevated OLB Mason Reiger and S Cole Wisniewski from the practice squad for the Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys

Reiger has some intriguing traits. We covered him in a little more detail here. He is up because Arnold Ebiketie was ruled out.

Wisniewski is an interesting elevation. I assume that's just for special teams purposes.

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