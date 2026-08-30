Eagles worked out an intriguing edge defender; Cowboys made a weird trade

NFL teams will cut down to 53 players by 6 p.m. Sunday, and we've got you covered on all the Philadelphia Eagles' cuts along the way. We'll also have analysis of the Birds' initial 53-man roster later today, and more. For now, let's briefly touch on a couple of tidbits from Saturday.

The Eagles worked out EDGE Mason Reiger

Reiger was a priority undrafted free agent who signed with the Miami Dolphins. Leading up to the draft, most analysts thought he would be selected. For example, he was Mel Kiper's 140th-ranked (4th/5th round) prospect, and Dane Brugler's 197th-ranked (5th/6th round) prospect.

But, Reiger had a complicated evaluation because of a worrisome injury history, as noted in Brugler's scouting report:

A one-year starter at Wisconsin, Reiger aligned as a wide edge rusher in defensive coordinator Mike Tressel’s four-man front. While at Louisville, he started out as Yaya Diaby’s backup before injuries took their toll. He didn’t practice for 18 months (December 2023 through June 2025) and was advised to medically retire. But he resuscitated his football career after transferring to Madison, averaging 3.8 pressures per game in 2025 (second most in the Big Ten). Reiger doesn’t have much of a resume because of injury setbacks, but his 2025 film showed NFL-quality talent. With his linear twitch, he thrives using weaponized hands and various speed-flash moves to break down blockers. He is currently an immature finisher with too many “almost” sacks on his tape. Against the run, he gives outstanding effort, although he struggles to consistently lock out and control edges. Overall, Reiger needs to continue developing his strength, but he is an explosive athlete with promising pass-rush instincts. The medicals are an unknown variable in his draft grade and projection.

In his final season at Wisconsin, Reiger had 33 tackles and 5 sacks. He has some juice as a pass rusher. Video via @JonahTuls:

In his lone preseason game appearance, Reiger had 2 tackles and a sack, but the Dolphins waived him shortly thereafter with an injury settlement.

So, the Eagles are taking a look.

The Cowboys traded for Steelers OT Broderick Jones

As noted in our dumpster fire series this year, the Cowboys have a major concern spot at offensive tackle.

They had the No. 2 offense (yards per game) in the NFL in 2025, and honestly I don't know how they did that with the offensive tackles they were starting.

LT Tyler Guyton was the Cowboys' first-round pick in 2024. He had a bad rookie season, and then an inconsistent season in 2025 before a Week 12 ankle injury ended his season. He was replaced in the lineup by Nate Thomas, who competed with Guyton for the starting LT job this summer.

Thomas stunk in relief of Guyton last season. He is not an NFL starter. So I would guess that Brian Schottenheimer was just trying to put some pressure on Guyton to feel like he needed to win that job. But it's still not great that in Year 3 Guyton isn't already a good player, and the head coach wasn't guaranteeing his starting spot. (It became clear during camp that Guyton was the best option among the players they have on their roster.)

At RT is Terence Steele, who got paid big money after one decent season years ago but has been a well below average starter since.

The Cowboys pretty badly needed to address their tackle position in the 2026 draft, but that understandably got put on the back burner this because they had to add to their atrocious defense.

And so, with two shaky starters and virtually no depth at OT, they traded third- and sixth-round picks to the Steelers for Broderick Jones and a fourth-round pick.

That's a hefty price for tackle depth.

The Steelers had seemingly already given up on Jones, a first-round bust. I can't claim to have watched Jones in the preseason or in Steelers camp, but the overwhelming sentiment was that he had been struggling. For example, this was in the fourth quarter of a preseason game:

If I'm reading this correctly and factoring in the Jones trade, the Cowboys now only have four picks in the 2027 draft:

• Round 1: Either their own, or from GB, whichever pick is worse

• Round 2

• Round 4 (from PIT)

• Round 6

They are also not expected to receive any compensatory picks.

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