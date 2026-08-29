More Sports:

August 29, 2026

Eagles 'cut down to 53' tracker

Tracking Eagles cuts as they get their roster down to 53 by Sunday's 6 p.m. deadline.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
082926HowieRoseman Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You don't want a call from Howie today.

The Philadelphia Eagles (and the rest of the NFL's teams, for that matter) have to cut down to 53 players by 6 p.m. on Sunday. As reports of cuts trickle in, we'll update them here.

• The Eagles are releasing iDL Zion Wilson, per Ryan Fowler. Wilson was an undrafted rookie free agent who showed a little something in the final preseason game but was still buried behind the three iDL starters, Byron Young, Ty Robinson, and Gabe Hall.

• The Eagles are cutting seventh-round rookie S Cole Wisniewski, per Cayden Steele. Wisniewski missed the entire spring and most of camp with a hamstring injury, followed shortly thereafter by a concussion. He made some sense for short-term IR, but the team opted to cut him outright. They will likely want Wisniewski back on the practice squad, as he didn't really have much of a chance to show what he can do on the field.

• The Eagles are waiving RB Carson Steele, per Ryan Fowler. In the last two preseason games, Steele had 14 receptions for 136 yards, 2 TDs, and 2 hurdles. He quickly became a fan favorite, but there just wasn't a lot of room on this roster for a fourth running back.

• The Eagles are waiving S Maximus Pulley, per Ryan Fowler. Pulley is an undrafted rookie who has some nice awareness traits in coverage and some aggressiveness as a tackler in the run game. He's a prime practice squad candidate. 

• The Eagles are waiving WR Samori Toure, Per Ian Rapoport. Toure overlapped for one training camp in Green Bay with Sean Mannion, but did not make the team that year either. 14 career catches, 163 yards, 1 TD. Toure made a few plays throughout camp, and is a practice squad candidate.

MORE: Updated depth chart, after each cut

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles roster

Featured

Limited Visit NJ - Twisted Dunes Golf Club

7 secret getaways in NJ
Cooper Norcross Run the Bridge 2026

Registration now open for 2026 Cooper Norcross Run the Bridge

Just In

Must Read

Education

Philly school district to pay 'influencers' to boost ties to communities

Superintendent Tony Watlington

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Health News

Rheumatoid arthritis drug also may help people with hair loss caused by severe alopecia

alopecia hair loss

Music

Watch Dolly Parton's encore from her last Philadelphia concert

Dolly Parton Philly concert

Food

NJ's canoe and kayak wows

Delaware Water Gap Canoe

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Mike Gansey talks Jaylen Brown trade and LeBron James signing amid transformational summer

Gansey 8.7.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved