Eagles 'cut down to 53' tracker

The Philadelphia Eagles (and the rest of the NFL's teams, for that matter) have to cut down to 53 players by 6 p.m. on Sunday. As reports of cuts trickle in, we'll update them here.



• The Eagles are releasing iDL Zion Wilson, per Ryan Fowler. Wilson was an undrafted rookie free agent who showed a little something in the final preseason game but was still buried behind the three iDL starters, Byron Young, Ty Robinson, and Gabe Hall.



• The Eagles are cutting seventh-round rookie S Cole Wisniewski, per Cayden Steele. Wisniewski missed the entire spring and most of camp with a hamstring injury, followed shortly thereafter by a concussion. He made some sense for short-term IR, but the team opted to cut him outright. They will likely want Wisniewski back on the practice squad, as he didn't really have much of a chance to show what he can do on the field.



• The Eagles are waiving RB Carson Steele, per Ryan Fowler. In the last two preseason games, Steele had 14 receptions for 136 yards, 2 TDs, and 2 hurdles. He quickly became a fan favorite, but there just wasn't a lot of room on this roster for a fourth running back.



• The Eagles are waiving S Maximus Pulley, per Ryan Fowler. Pulley is an undrafted rookie who has some nice awareness traits in coverage and some aggressiveness as a tackler in the run game. He's a prime practice squad candidate.



• The Eagles are waiving WR Samori Toure, Per Ian Rapoport. Toure overlapped for one training camp in Green Bay with Sean Mannion, but did not make the team that year either. 14 career catches, 163 yards, 1 TD. Toure made a few plays throughout camp, and is a practice squad candidate.

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