Eagles-Titans Week 2 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles had a couple of big names in Jalen Carter and Cooper DeJean pop up on their injury report ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, in addition to placing starting LG Landon Dickerson on injured reserve. The Titans are very healthy.

Here's the Eagles-Titans injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status iDL Jalen Carter Wrist DNP DB Cooper DeJean Calf/Abdomen DNP EDGE Jonathan Greenard Pectoral Limited



Wednesday notes:

• Carter had nagging shoulder injuries all throughout last season. He did not practice on Wednesday with a wrist injury. To be determined if this injury lingers.



• DeJean did not practice either. If he were to be unable to go on Sunday, Marcus Epps would simply play all the safety snaps next to Andrew Mukuba, and Michael Carter would be the starting slot corner in nickel.

(DeJean said he should be good to go.)

• Greenard was limited in practice all three days in the leadup to the Week 1 matchup against the Commanders.



The Eagles didn't get much out of Arnold Ebiketie or A.J. Epenesa Week 1. If Greenard can play, he could give the edge rush a boost.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LG Landon Dickerson: Dickerson had his worst game as a pro in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Commanders, and was quickly thereafter placed on injured reserve. Drew Kendall will almost certainly fill in for Dickerson, likely at LG, though the Eagles could also play Kendall at center and move Cam Jurgens to guard.



• TE Eli Stowers: The Eagles selected Stowers in the second round of the 2026 draft because of his athletic traits, but he did not have a good rookie training camp, and is not yet ready to play. He was listed as questionable on the Eagles' injury report with a hamstring injury heading into Week 1, but was moved to IR. He'll miss at least the first four games of the season.







Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status LB Cedric Gray Concussion DNP

LB James Williams Elbow Limited



Wednesday notes:

• Gray is the Titans' top linebacker. He finished fourth in the NFL with 164 tackles in 2025. He missed the Titans' Week 1 loss against the Jets, but is expected to play Week 2 against the Eagles.

• Williams got some playing time with Gray out Week 1, but he'll likely be back on the bench, whether he's healthy or not.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• EDGE Jaylen Harrell: Harrell is a rotational edge defender who had 25 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and 8 QB hits last season. He suffered a torn ACL during the preseason, and his season is over.



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